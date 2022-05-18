Hidden Gems and Unique Attractions in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

New Smyrna Beach, Fla., the beautiful barrier island on Florida's East Coast, is known for its beautiful beaches, delicious dining, outdoor activities and thriving arts community. In addition to all these staple attractions, the seaside destination is also home to many unique, under-the-radar activities, attractions and eateries, adding new level of excitement and charm to this rich community.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Smyrna Beach, Fla., the beautiful barrier island on Florida's East Coast, is known for its beautiful beaches, delicious dining, outdoor activities and thriving arts community. In addition to all these staple attractions, the seaside destination is also home to many unique, under-the-radar activities, attractions and eateries, adding new level of excitement and charm to this rich community.

Above-the ground tomb (Explore NSB's Unique History)

As Florida's second oldest city, New Smyrna is full of deep history and commemorative sites. One particularly unique site is Dummit's Tomb, an above-ground tomb located in the middle of a residential area behind the Riverview Hotel. The tomb commemorates the son of one of the first settlers of New Smyrna Beach, Douglas Dummit, and is safely guarded by a small statue of a dog.

Canova Drive, New Smyrna Beach

Dine in a Treehouse

It's hard to miss the iconic Norwood's, often known as the Treehouse Restaurant, when visiting New Smyrna Beach. The popular restaurant was originally a Pan Am Gas Station and general store in the 1920s and became Norwood's Seafood Restaurant in 1946. Today, the Simmons Family owns and operates the popular restaurant and treehouse bar which has an extensive wine list, live music and culinary events.

400 E. 2nd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

http://www.norwoods.com

Enjoy Tea for Two

Yaupon Brothers American Tea Company moved into its new production facility and cafe in Edgewater in February 2022. The new facility includes an on-site cafe featuring Yaupon Brothers teas, local coffee, breads, pastries, and snacks, along with patio seating, retail shopping space, a Yaupon Garden, and daily tours. Yaupon comes from the naturally caffeinated leaves of the Yaupon Holly Tree found only in the Southeast. Yaupon Brothers' trees are grown in certified organic forest farms on the Central Atlantic Coast of Florida where Yaupon consumption began 8,000 years ago.

504 Pullman Road, Edgewater

https://yauponbrothers.com

Indulge in Sweet Treats

Since 1953, the Dairy Queen in New Smyrna Beach has been serving its famous soft-serve treats to locals and visitors alike. The iconic landmark is also known for its all-beef hot dogs and pup cups for four-legged friends.

729 North Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

Learn to Speak Another Language

Connect with your inner creativity and learn to speak Italian or French at The Hub on Canal. In addition to language classes, there are also workshops for art, yoga and wellness, music, reading and writing, and kid's classes. All skill levels are welcome. The Hub is home to a central hub of artists who make, showcase and teach art in a communal space.

132 Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach

http://www.thehuboncanal.org

Listen for a Cock-A-Doodle-Doo

Early birds who visit NSB are in for a unique treat. Just before dawn, friendly fowl can be spotted wandering Flagler Avenue, ready to greet guests and residents alike.

No one is certain how they arrived or how many there are, but the beloved Flagler Avenue Roosters have made the street their home. Can't get enough of these cuties? Check out their Instagram at

https://www.instagram.com/flagler_ave_rooster/?hl=en

Paint Like Bob Ross

Locals and visitors can learn to paint landscapes, seascapes, floral designs and wildlife using the unique Bob Ross style of oil painting that has been seen on more than 300 Public Television stations throughout the country. Through the 1980s and early '90s, Ross established himself as the premier instructional artist leading his audience through a quick landscape of The Joy of Painting.

757 E. Third Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

http://www.bobrossartworkshop.com

Spot Snow White's Cottage

Have you ever wondered where the real Seven Dwarfs Cottage is located? You won't have to look far when visiting the New Smyrna Beach Area, as a replica of the charming cottage is in Port Orange. A Witch's Hut, Dwarfs' Mine Shaft and an elaborate network of rocks and gardens are also housed on the 175-acre nature preserve, Gamble Place. Educational tours of the grounds and buildings are now offered.

1819 Taylor Road, Port Orange

Sundial-ize Yourself

When visiting Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens, visitors don't need their watches. Just stand next to the current month's tablet with arms raised and the shadow will point to the time. In addition to the Human Sun Dial, visitors may enjoy seeing full-size stone dinosaurs which remain from its days as an amusement park, Bongoland, that closed in 1952. Beautiful gardens, an herb garden shaped like the state of Florida, and the ruins of a 19th-century sugar factory also call Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens home.

950 Sugar Mill Road, Port Orange

http://www.dunlawtonsugarmillgardens.org

Try and Handle the Heat

The Breakers, the pink oceanfront building at the end of Flagler Avenue, serves up the area's best burgers with spectacular oceanfront views. One of the original buildings on Flagler Avenue, The Breakers is surrounded by white sandy beaches and rolling ocean waves. Open daily at 11 a.m., the beloved institution offers 17 types of burgers in a lively environment with breathtaking views. While many traditional favorites can be found on the menu, Breakers also offers a challenge with the Inferno Burger, topped with cheese, jalapeno and a special, secret inferno sauce. Once ordered, there's no turning back. This spicy entree can't be returned.

518 Flagler Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

http://www.breakersnsb.com

About the New Smyrna Beach Area

The New Smyrna Beach area includes the communities of New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, Osteen and Port Orange in east Central Florida. New Smyrna Beach is an eclectic mix of old and new; of subtle sophistication and bohemian soul that is as "real" as Florida gets. It occupies a notable place in history as the second oldest city in Florida, site of the largest single attempt at British colonization in the new world. The city's barrier island is recognized worldwide for its incredible surf with Surfer magazine recently touting it one of the "Best Surf Towns in America" and National Geographic magazine including it in its "World's Top 20 Surf Towns."

Accommodations range from charming bed and breakfast inns to family-size condominium units and oceanfront hotels. Natural attractions include 17 miles of sandy beaches from Ponce de Leon Inlet to Canaveral National Seashore and North America's most diverse estuary – the Indian River Lagoon.

Two distinct downtowns along Flagler Avenue and Canal Street and connected via the Waterfront Loop welcome visitors with independent restaurants, unique shops, artisanal coffee shops and art galleries.

For more information, please visit http://www.VisitNSBfl.com or call 386-428-1600. Follow @NewSmyrnaBeach1 on Twitter, Facebook.com/VisitNewSmyrnaBeach or @visitnewsmyrnabeach on Instagram for the latest news. Download the free New Smyrna Beach Mobile App for iPhone and Android to receive this information on-the-go.

Media Contact

Angela Southard Winther, New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau, 6786133800, publicrelations@visitnsbfla.com

SOURCE New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau