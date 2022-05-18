US Fertility welcomes Hero of Military Medicine award recipient, John M. Csokmay, M.D., to the Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) physician team

Retired Army Colonel and esteemed recipient of the Hero of Military Medicine award, reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. John M. Csokmay, is now accepting new patient appointments at SGF's K Street Washington, D.C., office.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Fertility, the largest, physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, welcomes John M. Csokmay, M.D., to Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) K Street, Washington, D.C., office. Dr. Csokmay is now accepting new patient appointments.

"I feel privileged to join an extraordinary team that is laser-focused on the well-being and success of our patients," shares Dr. Csokmay. "It's one thing to say that you're a practice that upholds a 'patient comes first' philosophy, but it's another to authentically uphold the belief every day through the pairing of compassionate, individualized care and premier, evidence-based medicine and laboratory expertise to maximize patient success. I cannot think of any other practice that I would rather be a part of to help our patients through this journey."

Prior to joining US Fertility partner practice SGF, Dr. Csokmay retired from the Army as Colonel following 24 years of military service with his most recent position being Chief, Department of OB/GYN at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Dr. Csokmay has been celebrated for his many academic, military, and professional achievements, including his distinguished honor as the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine's (HJF) Hero of Military Medicine, Army Honoree, which recognizes individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions in advancing medicine for our nation's warfighters, veterans, and civilians. He has also received the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Star Award and the LTG Claire L. Chennault Award for excellence in a Walter Reed faculty member.

Dr. Csokmay is a member of several professional organizations including the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI).

Dr. Csokmay will provide comprehensive fertility services, including:

fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,

semen analysis,

hysterosalpingogram (HSG),

low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),

in vitro fertilization (IVF),

donor egg, sperm, and embryo,

genetic screening and testing,

gestational carrier,

egg freezing,

fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and

LGBTQ+ family building.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Csokmay to the SGF team," shares Kate Devine, M.D., Director of Research at SGF, and fellow K Street physician. "Dr. Csokmay exemplifies SGF's sustained commitment to clinical research and educating physicians in training. His dedication to compassionate patient care, as evidenced through his many accolades, including the Hero of Military Medicine Award, reflects SGF's mission to provide highly specialized fertility care to individuals and couples facing infertility."

Patients may now schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Csokmay by calling 1-888-761-1967 or by submitting this brief form.

About US Fertility

US Fertility is the largest, physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, offering comprehensive fertility-market-focused non-clinical, administrative, and technical platforms that help domestic and international practices improve patient outcomes and increase patient access. To learn more about partnership- or affiliate-status benefits, call 301-545-1308 or visit USFertility.com.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 47 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

