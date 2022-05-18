Global Homes and Buildings Markets Outlook 2022: Prioritized Investments in the Digitalization of Buildings to Increase the Adoption of AI- and IoT-driven Building Solutions

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Homes and Buildings Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The homes and buildings industry is expected to continue its post-pandemic recovery in 2022, after the reopening of economic activities in 2021.

The lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, facility management, and smart homes markets have already had strong comebacks due to robust customer demand combined with business transformation initiatives by industry participants.

However, industry challenges such as construction delays, supply-chain disruptions, the semiconductor shortage, and other uncertainties due to geopolitical crises are expected to affect industry growth. This outlook provides industry predictions and trends identified based on an in-depth analysis of key industry influencers and indicators.



There is increased awareness of climate change, willingness to invest in the digitalization of buildings, and emphasis on improving occupant experience and well-being among building owners and facility managers.

Homes and buildings industry participants need to explore the key growth zones noted in the study, leverage the opportunities identified, and expand their portfolio in those areas to create new revenue streams and solidify growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Dynamics

Key 2021 Highlights of the Global Homes and Buildings

Challenges Faced by the Global Homes and Buildings Industry Due to the New Variants of COVID-19 and Russo-Ukrainian War

2021 Global Homes and Buildings - Actuals versus Forecast

Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue

Impact of the New Variants of COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian War on Homes and Buildings Industry Segments

Top Predictions for 2022

The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

2. The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Key Global Homes and Buildings Revenue Trends, 2022

Forecast Assumptions

Global Homes and Buildings Revenue Forecast by Segment, 2021 and 2022

Global Homes and Buildings Revenue by Region in 2022

5. Key Predictions for 2022

Key 2022 Homes and Buildings Predictions

Prediction 1 - Prioritized Investments in the Digitalization of Buildings to Increase the Adoption of AI- and IoT-driven Building Solutions

Prediction 2 - Occupant's Health and Wellbeing to Remain Top Priority for Facility Managers across Regions

Prediction 3 - Data-driven Operation and Maintenance to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Twin in Smart Buildings

Prediction 4 - Rebound Lighting Industry to Explore Connected Lighting Opportunities in Improving Occupant Experience and Wellbeing

Prediction 5 - Adaptive Emergency Response to Boost the Demand of Integrated Life Safety Systems

Prediction 6 - Pressing Need to Address Utility Challenges and Changing Customer Expectations to Augment the Deployment of Home Energy Personalization Services

Prediction 7 - Expanding AI Capabilities in Home Security Systems to Accelerate the Growth of Autonomous Home Awareness Systems

Prediction 8 - Shift Towards Hybrid Working Model and Workplace Innovations to Accelerate Demand for Smart Workplace Solutions

6. Homes and Buildings Segments Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Lighting

Lighting - Companies to Watch Out For

2022 Market Snapshot - Energy Management

Energy Management - Companies to Watch Out For

2022 Market Snapshot - Smart Building Management

Smart Building Management - Companies to Watch Out For

2022 Market Snapshot - Fire Safety and Security

Fire Safety and Security - Companies to Watch Out For

2022 Market Snapshot - Smart Homes

Smart Homes - Companies to Watch Out For

2022 Market Snapshot - Facility Management

Facility Management - Companies to Watch Out For

2022 Market Snapshot - Construction Management

Construction Management - Companies to Watch Out For

7. Regional Outlook 2022

2022 Predictions - United States

2022 Predictions - United Kingdom

2022 Predictions - Europe (excluding the United Kingdom )

(excluding the ) 2022 Predictions - India

2022 Predictions - China

2022 Predictions - Rest of APAC

2022 Predictions - The Middle East

2022 Predictions - Latin America

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Regional and Country-level Carbon-neutrality Targets to Induce Investments in the Digitalization of Buildings

Growth Opportunity 2 - Need to Improve Occupant Experience and Wellbeing to Augment Demand for Combined Smart and Healthy Building Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization and Decarbonization of Buildings to Drive Consolidation among Industry Participants

Key Conclusions

9. Key Conclusions



10. Appendix



