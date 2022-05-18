Impact Advisors Named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare List for 13th Consecutive Year

The firm is the longest-running winner in the supplier category.

"We are always especially proud of this recognition as it's based on feedback directly from our employees," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "As our firm continues to grow and expand services, we haven't skipped a beat on our focus on culture, which is something we included in our guiding principles when we first started 15 years ago. We will always stay true to our roots of putting our people first which fuels our growth and helps us make a positive impact for our clients."

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list is compiled using information gathered from employers and employees of companies with at least 25 employees. Employees are surveyed to evaluate their employer in several areas, including leadership and planning, culture and communications, role satisfaction, working environment, relationships with supervisors, training and development, pay and benefits, and overall satisfaction. This year's program honors 150 organizations that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services.

"We are looking forward to celebrating this prestigious recognition with our Impact Advisors family," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist. "Being named to this list for 13 consecutive years affirms our organization's commitment to culture, and our overall success proves we are living and breathing it every day."

Official rankings will be announced at the Best Places to Work Awards Gala on Sept. 29 in Nashville. The complete list of this year's winners is available at http://www.modernhealthcare.com/labor/best-places-work-healthcare-2022-alphabetical-list.

In addition to Modern Healthcare's recognition, Impact Advisors has earned several other workplace awards, including Consulting magazine's Best Large Firms to Work For, Becker's Healthcare's 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare, and Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces.

