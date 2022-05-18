Middle East Power & Energy Market Outlook Report 2022: Strong Growth in Electricity Demand and Supply Security Drive the Industry While Decarbonization and Expanding Markets Propel Power Investments

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Power & Energy Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This outlook captures key highlights of 2021 and what the analyst expects from the sector in 2022, based on major industry trends observed in the past few years and those that will continue going forward.
The report also explores avenues for investment available for industry participants in the ME that result from this major effort towards decarbonization and managing evolving power demand.
Globally, the Middle East (ME) is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change. Nearly every ME country has been subjected to some of the lowest precipitation levels historically, and hotter climatic conditions will lead to a surge in demand for electricity to power regional cooling requirements. In fact, cooling already accounts for 70% of residential power demand.
An increase in temperature will exacerbate the ME's desalination and cooling requirements. Energy-efficiency needs are equally strong across the region where citizens have thrived on energy subsidies and some of the lowest electricity prices in the world. These issues coupled with volatile hydrocarbon prices have led to what is now being called the Energy Transition era in the Middle East.
Economic diversification features on most vision agendas of Gulf Cooperation Council countries to insulate themselves from volatile oil prices and to transition to an industrial economy that will achieve growth from non-oil exports. Further, the onus to reduce carbon emissions has fallen on the region; therefore, ME countries have ambitious targets to promote renewable sources of power. Decarbonization represents a subject gaining unparalleled levels of attention and importance in the ME.
Another trend is the major shift towards natural gas-fired power plants, a move away from other fossil fuel-based power generation sources, and phenomenal growth in capacity additions of renewable power generation assets, with solar PV dominating.
Opportunities abound with net capacity additions of more than 185.46 GW in the pipeline, easy access to financing renewable projects, and several incentives earmarked to attract foreign investments.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the installed capacity of power generation assets in the region, and what is the total market revenue potential?
- What are the major trends impacting the regional energy industry?
- What are the growth opportunities available for new entrants and existing players?
- What is the market revenue potential in prominent countries of the region?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
- Highlights of the Power and Energy Industry, 2021
- Predictions for 2022
2. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ME Power & Energy Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Industry Scope
- Research Scope
- What Does the Power Sector Outlook Report Cover?
4. Key Market Trends
- ME Power & Energy Industry, Key Market Trends
- Trend 1 - Gas Remains King
- Trend 2 - Solar Dominates New Investment
- Trend 3 - Nuclear on the Rise
- Trend 4 - Strong Investment Growth for Decentralized Power Generation
- Trend 5 - Energy Security and Grid Stability Drive Storage Investment
- Trend 6 - Higher Power Demand Drives Grid Investment
- Trend 7 - Large-scale High-voltage (HV) Projects to Improve Regional Interconnectivity
- Trend 8 - Energy Efficiency Path to Net Zero
- Trend 9 - ME Bets on a Hydrogen Future
- Trend 10 - The Drive for Local Manufacturing
- Trend 11 - Waste to Energy (WTE)
- Trend 12 - Carbon Sequestration, Storage, and Utilization
- Trend 13 - Biofuels
- Trend 14 - Electrification of Transport
- Trend 15 - Sustainable DC
- Trend 16 - Decarbonized Desalination
5. Key Power Investment Metrics
- Annual Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Installed Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Annual Power Generation Capacity Additions
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Country
- Total Annual Power Investment Forecast
- Power Generation Investment Outlook
6. Country Outlook
- Egypt Power and Energy Outlook
- KSA Power and Energy Outlook
- UAE Power and Energy Outlook
- Kuwait Power and Energy Outlook
- Qatar Power and Energy Outlook
- Israel Power and Energy Outlook
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Power & Energy Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy Consumption Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - RE Investments
- Growth Opportunity 3 - T&D
- Growth Opportunity 4 - O&M Opportunities in Renewables
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Retrofit Gas Turbines
8. Key Conclusions
9. Appendix
