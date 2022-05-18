Talroo Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2022 HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition Category

Talroo is recognized for its outstanding ability to place employers in front of the right candidates at the right time — in one of the tightest hiring markets in history.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, has earned industry recognition for its labor market insights, data-driven job advertising and hiring event product, serving as a sourcing operating system for employers. Talroo helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. The platform was recognized with an HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category.
The HR Tech Awards program, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is designed to give buyers a short list of vetted, capable providers specific to their needs. An independent judging panel of industry analysts evaluated solution providers across several categories, including the problem(s) the technology solves, customer satisfaction, key differentiators and a product demonstration. Talroo was the only programmatic hiring solution to win Best Comprehensive Solution for Talent Acquisition
"In today's tight hiring market, employers have more of a need than ever to be in front of the right candidates at the right time," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Talroo is solving this challenge by putting job ads in front of candidates in their daily online experiences, giving employers access to new talent audiences."
"It is an honor to be recognized by Lighthouse Research & Advisory for our efforts in supporting both businesses and candidates, especially as they navigate the complexities of one of the tightest hiring markets in history," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "We are constantly innovating to raise the bar in the talent acquisition industry. Our passion is to develop technology that makes it easy for businesses to attract and source and candidates, so that business' recruiters have time to build candidate relationships — and ultimately, hire."
To learn more about Talroo, visit talroo.com/ and click here for the complete 2022 list of Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Award winners.
About Talroo
Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com/
