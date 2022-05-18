Insights on the Electrophotographic Printing Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrophotographic Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrophotographic printing market reached a value of US$ 2.92 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 3.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.44% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Also known as xerography, electrophotographic printing is an imaging technique wherein a digital file is printed onto a paper via charging, exposure, developing, transfer, fusing and cleaning processes. It comprises electrical or ionized charges to collect or repel particles from areas to be printed and a photoreceptor, which is a cylinder coated with materials that become conductive when exposed to light. A toner composed of resins, pigments, waxes and additives is attracted to static charge portions and fused into the fibers of the sheet using heat and pressure to make the final print. Electrophotographic printing is widely used in copiers, faxes, lasers, and digital and LED printers.



Since electrophotographic printing is cost-effective and can be utilized on a large scale, it finds extensive applications in commercial printing of catalogs, magazines, newspapers, books and advertisement inserts. It is also employed in the packaging industry to print labels on various products. Moreover, the rising demand for digital printing is promoting the usage of electrophotography printers in homes and offices.

Furthermore, the improvements in toner material and fusing devices to reduce power consumption and the introduction of emission minimization and acoustic noise reduction technologies in electrophotography printers are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, key players are focusing on utilizing electrophotography for 3D printing and reusing and recycling their materials. They are also launching advanced products to expand their existing consumer base.

For instance, Fuji Xerox, a photographic and document management company, implemented Smart WelcomEyes technology wherein pyroelectricity sensors, and human detection and face-recognition cameras are used to detect, recognize and identify users for easy authentication.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Hp Inc., A B Graphic International Ltd., Anglia Labels, Associated Labels & Packaging, Canon Inc., Consolidated Labels, Eastman Kodak Company, EC Labels Ltd. and Flint Group.



