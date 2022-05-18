Sequoia Living Introduces Legacy Talks for Environmental Education and Stewardship

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Living proudly presents "Legacy Talks" on environmental sustainability, a three-part webinar series kicking off Wednesday, June 1st at 2 PM. Each session will focus on creating sustainable and attainable solutions, with the goal to inform, educate and advocate for healthier living. "Together we can create healthier living for generations to come," said Ray Boudewyn, Vice President Facilities and Procurement, Sequoia Living.
During the three-part Legacy Talks, the audience will hear from experts on climate change, waste management, emissions control, and water conservation. Kicking off the series is Mitchell Beer, publisher and managing editor of The Energy Mix, a news website and e-digest on climate change, energy, and the shift off carbon.
"Sequoia Living continuously looks at our communities and processes to evaluate the environmental impact of our business. We've taken action by creating our own electricity to reduce the dependency on the grid, we work with our partners on food waste and emissions reduction, and now we are installing solar panels on one of our communities to improve its efficiency," said Boudewyn.
With its initiative for sustainability and well-being, Sequoia Living is committed to being a great place to live and work. As an extension of its environmental stewardship, Sequoia Living continues efforts to reduce emissions by utilizing cogeneration technologies and producing 80% of the energy at The Sequoias San Francisco. Throughout the communities, Energy Star products are utilized, along with LED lighting products to improve efficiency.
"It is part of our mission to improve the quality of life for residents, reduce our buildings' impact on the environment, and create healthier and more resilient communities," said Boudewyn.
Join the webinar series to learn about climate action and make a positive impact on the environment. Register at SequoiaLiving.org/webinars.
The second session in the series is scheduled on June 15 at 2 PM and features a panel of presenters discussing waste management. The third session on June 29 at 2 PM discusses zero waste.
About Sequoia Living
Sequoia Living, a Bay Area nonprofit since 1958, provides older adults with retirement communities and services designed to support and enrich lives. In 2021, Sequoia Living served more than 7,000 older adults through the organization's four life plan communities, three affordable housing communities, two senior centers, and community services programs.
SOURCE Sequoia Living
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.