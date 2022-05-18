San Diego Addiction Treatment Center Brings The Healing Power Of Music Into Recovery

Northbound Treatment Center in San Diego provides music therapy as part of a customized treatment program for full-body healing and sustainable sobriety.

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northbound Treatment Center, a rehab facility for addiction in San Diego, promotes music therapy to help individuals overcome addiction, effectively express themselves, and prepare for a sober future. The program highlights self-expression as an outlet for emotion and teaches participants how music can serve as an effective coping mechanism for those recovering from substance abuse.

Ryan Snodgrass, Clinical Director at Northbound, says this about music therapy as a supplemental form of addiction treatment, "Many individuals who abuse substances do so as a way of coping with big emotions. We believe music can be a powerful outlet for these emotions, and music therapy allows individuals to understand themselves, and their experiences, on a deeper level."

Northbound's music program is part of a wider treatment program that helps individuals understand their addictive tendencies, and develop skills to successfully overcome substance abuse. Music therapy teaches these skills through composing, listening, and discussing music and lyrics. Once per month, groups are brought to a recording studio where they are given the opportunity to record their own musical works.

"There is a level of honesty that is expressed in music that may not come out in one on one therapy or group discussions," Snodgrass continues. "It is powerful to watch the healing that takes place when these individuals are able to be themselves. Music heals. Our music therapy program allows people to connect with their innermost feelings, and with those around them on a deeper level. That's where true recovery comes from, honesty and authenticity."

Music therapy programs are available in both inpatient and outpatient programs and provide opportunities for individuals to learn how to enjoy live music and shows in a sober community, and how to incorporate music into recovery once formal treatment has ended. For many patients, music therapy at Northbound provided the alternative form of healing needed for individuals to get sober and stay sober - for good.

To learn more about Northbound Treatment Center and its music therapy program, reach out at (858) 295-1752 or online at https://www.northboundtreatment.com/.

