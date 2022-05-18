The Actuarial Community Raises Over $5 Million in The Actuarial Foundation's Educate.Connect.Change Campaign

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Foundation, the only U.S. philanthropic organization representing the actuarial industry, surpassed its $5 million fundraising goal in the Educate.Connect.Change Campaign. Exceeding the goal ahead of schedule and in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is a testament to the extraordinary generosity of the actuarial community.
With a mission to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries, The Actuarial Foundation has been developing and providing free math education and financial literacy resources, tutoring programs, competitions, and scholarships for almost three decades. These trusted math resources build students' confidence by helping them apply math in the real world. The Foundation has also been dedicated to bringing these free resources and scholarships to the communities where they are most needed to ensure equal opportunity and diversity in the actuarial profession.
Launched in 2019, the Educate.Connect.Change Campaign commemorated the Foundation's twenty-five-year anniversary and its dedication to making a difference through math education in communities all over the country. Campaign Co-Chairs, Doug and Toni French, were pivotal to the success of Educate.Connect.Change. Their visionary leadership in engaging more actuaries throughout the Campaign means the Foundation can reach more students and empower them with math. "Your unparalleled generosity means so much to those the Foundation serves," Co-Chair Doug French said. "Because of you, more teachers and students will benefit from the Foundation's creative, real-world middle school math resources and competitions. More high school students, including those in underserved communities, can participate in the Modeling the Future Challenge and learn about actuarial science and other STEM-based careers. Toni and I are honored to partner with you as we continue to shape the future of math education and create equal opportunity for all students."
As executive director, Jason Leppin said, "Actuaries have long been recognized for their voluntary service, dedication, willingness to help others and spirit of professional unity. The Actuarial Foundation, our Trustees, staff and all of those we serve are beyond grateful to each person who donated to the Educate.Connect.Change. Campaign. Thank you for what you make possible."
About The Actuarial Foundation
The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the actuarial industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org
CONTACT:
Holly Monahan
The Actuarial Foundation
(847) 706-3659
Holly.Monahan@actfnd.org
SOURCE The Actuarial Foundation
