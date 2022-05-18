Sparrow Receives 2022 HR Tech Award for Employee Experience

LightHouse Research & Advisory Recognizes Provider of Employee Leave Management Solution that Helps Employers Care for Their People During the Most Pivotal Times in Their Lives

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sparrow, a pioneer in Employee Care Management (ECM), announced today that the company was bestowed with a 2022 HR Tech Award in the category of "employee experience."

In its third year, the HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing inputs on each submission.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape today, with more entering the space every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.

"We've worked hard to create a high-tech, high-touch solution that automates the employee leave management process from beginning to end, and in addition to our growing customer base and revenues, this HR Tech Award is one more indicator that we're succeeding," said Deborah Hanus, Cofounder and CEO at Sparrow. "I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our internal team, without their relentless pursuit of quality and customer satisfaction, this recognition would not be possible."

"For anyone who hasn't worked in HR the idea of managing employee leave seems fairly simple. In truth, it can be highly complex, requiring multiple touchpoints and a wide variety of regulations that govern the process," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Sparrow is bringing a more scalable, personal approach to employee leave management, shaving countless hours off the workload for HR teams while creating a positive experience for workers."

About Sparrow

Sparrow makes it easy for employers to care for their people with the first true end-to-end employee leave management solution. Industry-leading tech is coupled with dedicated leave specialists to automate the most painful parts of employee leave management for all types of leaves across the US and Canada. From auditing and establishing compliant policies, administration of paperwork, to accurate payroll calculations, with Sparrow, companies that care, are able to reduce compliance risks, enhance the employee experience, operate better, and contain costs. Learn more at trysparrow.com.

