Modern Hire Recognized as Top Talent Acquisition Technology Provider by Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Awards Program

Modern Hire honored with its third consecutive award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory for its AI-driven talent intelligence

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, today announced that it has earned its third consecutive award from the HR Tech Awards Program, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Modern Hire was selected as the Best Comprehensive Solution, Enterprise in the Talent Acquisition category. This award recognizes Modern Hire as a top global hiring technology provider for enterprises that are facing a wide range of hiring and retention challenges.

Powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards program provides peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on solutions purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. Now in its third year, the annual awards program evaluates solution providers on a number of metrics, including innovation, values, and the problems the technology solves in relation to hiring, training, and retention.

"Assessment tools have come a long way in recent years, and Modern Hire is a great example of what makes an assessment valuable today: it's easy to use, it's based on science, and it delivers real value to the employer AND the candidate," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "With proven ability to scale to the largest organizations and their needs, Modern Hire is a candidate screening powerhouse."

The award recognizes CognitIOn by Modern Hire™ , the company's industry-leading science that represents its cutting-edge capabilities and expertise in data science, predictive analytics, AI and industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology. Built on Modern Hire's deep experience in hiring, legal know-how, rich data and candidate focus, CognitIOn drives all the company's research, products and innovation –– and the scientists behind them –– representing the deepest and broadest talent intelligence available to hire the most diverse, engaged and qualified workforce.

"We're honored to receive the HR Tech Award as the Best Comprehensive Solution, Enterprise in Talent Acquisition from Lighthouse Research and Advisory for the third time," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "We want to improve the quality of hire through advanced AI-driven hiring solutions and transparency and accountability. This award validates the hard work our entire team puts in, every year, to help better the talent acquisition space."

This is the third consecutive year that Modern Hire has received an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory. The company was recognized as Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category in the 2021 awards program.

To learn more about Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please visit www.modernhire.com .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. Find out more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

