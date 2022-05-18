Jerry Pyatt receives Award of Professional Distinction from Missouri S&T

Jerry Pyatt, former president and CEO of The Doe Run Company (Doe Run), received one of two Awards of Professional Distinction from the Missouri University of Science & Technology (Missouri S&T) during the commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 14. Missouri S&T grants a limited number of awards annually to recognize persons who have made important contributions to their profession.

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jerry Pyatt, former president and CEO of The Doe Run Company (Doe Run), received one of two Awards of Professional Distinction from Missouri University of Science & Technology (Missouri S&T) during the commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 14.

Missouri S&T grants a limited number of Awards of Professional Distinction annually to recognize persons who have made important contributions to their profession. The award was presented by Chancellor Dr. Mohammad Dehghani, and Pyatt was nominated by the Department Chair of Mining and Explosives Engineering, Dr. Kwame Awuah-Offei.

"We are honored to recognize Jerry for his contributions to the mining and metallurgy industries, and for his strong partnership with Missouri S&T," Dehghani says. "Doe Run understands the importance of educating the next generation of the workforce and has supported our students and faculty by providing state-of-the-art mining equipment and scholarships through the years."

Pyatt retired this year after a 43-year career in mining and metallurgy. Pyatt's impressive career started with a brief stint in the laboratory and quickly advanced through various leadership and management positions before he earned the role of COO in 2001, and president and CEO in 2012. In his decade as the company's president and CEO, Pyatt oversaw an operation that contributed more than $1 billion in annual economic impact to Missouri, and included mining and milling, lead refining, alloying and fabrication, and lead battery recycling.

He also was instrumental in guiding the company's strategic exploration, research and technology projects that maintain Doe Run's respected position as a provider of minerals, metals and specialty services. Under his direction, the company developed a number of proprietary technologies to improve environmental performance of metal production and increase mineral recovery.

Pyatt received a bachelor's degree in agriculture with a minor in chemistry from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a graduate of the Stanford University Executive Program.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri, and mines from one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.doerun.com.

