QuHarrison Terry Offers $1Q9X Cryptocurrency Reward for Buyers of "The Metaverse Handbook"

MADISON, Wis., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry announces the launch of the $1Q9X social token in tandem with the release of "The Metaverse Handbook", authored by QuHarrison Terry and Scott "DJ SKEE" Keeney.

In promotion of "The Metaverse Handbook" , anyone who orders the book before midnight CDT on Tuesday, May 24th will be gifted an allotment of ten $1Q9X tokens for each book they've purchased. After you've ordered the book, you can submit your proof of purchase at metaversehandbook.com/1q9x , and your $1Q9X tokens will be sent to you when the project launches at the end of June.

Owners of the $1Q9X token will gain access to QuHarrison's upcoming DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), set to launch in late July in partnership with DMINTI. DMINTI partners with contemporary artists to bring their vision to the blockchain, creating innovative and relevant NFT projects and Web3 experiences with wide appeal and expansive points of access.

"I've had the pleasure of working alongside QuHarrison over the last several months. What we've got planned with the $1Q9X venture is groundbreaking. And I can't wait to share more," said Carola Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of DMINTI.

For more information on the $1Q9X token join QuHarrison's Twitter Spaces talk with Roll on Wednesday, May 18th at 1pm EST.

QuHarrison Terry worked with Roll to create the $1Q9X token. Roll is the leading blockchain infrastructure for designing and deploying social tokens. Notably, they created $WHALE – the top social token backed by WhaleShark's massive NFT collection.

QuHarrison Terry is the bestselling author of "The NFT Handbook" and "The Metaverse Handbook". His work has been translated into over 9 languages and has appeared everywhere from WIRED to Forbes. In addition, QuHarrison is a 4x recipient of LinkedIn's Top Voices in Technology award.

QuHarrison is also a notable entrepreneur and growth marketer who has advised Mark Cuban and his portfolio of 200+ venture companies. He is the co-host of CNBC's primetime series No Retreat: Business Bootcamp.

Ryan Cowdrey

505-333-9117

r@vnmusa.com

SOURCE QuHarrison Terry