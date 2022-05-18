Drivers in Columbia, South Carolina, Can Purchase a Used Car for Under $15,000

Drivers can buy a used car for under $15,000 at Bluff Road Auto Sales in Columbia, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, S.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are looking to buy a pre-owned vehicle at an affordable price can buy one at Bluff Road Auto Sales, an automotive dealership in Columbia, South Carolina. Buyers can choose from a wide range of used vehicles under $15,000 in top-notch condition. Interested parties can visit the dealership's websites to check out their online inventory of affordable vehicles.
In addition to selling capable pre-owned vehicles at reasonable prices, the dealership also offers automotive services and repairs. The dealership has a team of experts who are trained to take the best possible care of a vehicle. Whether it's an oil change service or a complicated repair, drivers can rely on the Bluff Road Auto Sales service department.
Along with maintenance services, vehicle owners can also get repairs at the dealership's service department. Moreover, drivers who like to do car repairs themselves can order parts at the dealership's website by filling out a simple form.
Customers who are interested in purchasing a vehicle or getting automotive services at Bluff Road Auto Sales in Columbia, South Carolina, can contact them by dialing 833-939-1508 for further assistance.
Media Contact
Clint Wactor, Bluff Road Auto Sales, 833-939-1508, clint@bluffroadautos.com
SOURCE Bluff Road Auto Sales
