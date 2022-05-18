SSL.com has released eSigner CKA (Cloud Key Adapter) for code signing operations

SSL.com, a trusted Certificate Authority out of Houston, Texas, has released eSigner CKA (Cloud Key Adapter)

HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSL.com has released eSigner CKA (Cloud Key Adapter) - a Windows-based application that uses the CNG interface (KSP Key Service Provider) to allow tools such as certutil.exe and signtool.exe to use the eSigner CSC for code signing operations.

eSigner CKA acts like a virtual USB token and loads the code signing certs to the certificate store. This feature helps make an EV code signing certificate more flexible with options to automate signings in CI/CD processes that do not exist with a physical USB token.

The features of eSigner CKA are an extension of SSL.com's eSigner cloud signing service which allows clients to digitally sign their documents and code from anywhere and store their certificates and signing keys securely in the cloud.

With eSigner CKA, the signing keys are created and stored in the provider's cloud HSM. Software engineers and IT managers can then use it on a desktop to sign an installer and executable or on a development server to sign code.

eSigner CKA can be used for code signing on SignTool, Visual Studio 2019, and Visual Studio 2022. In general, since eSigner CKA is Microsoft's native app, it can support any file type that SignTool is able to process.

About SSL.com

Located in Houston, Texas, SSL.com is a global digital certificate provider trusted by all major browsers, a member of the Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL), The Microsoft Trust Store, an approved PKI provider for the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), a voting member of the global CA/Browser Forum, an executive member of the Cloud Signature Consortium, and an approved North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB) WEQ-12 CA and PKI Sub-Committee member. SSL.com offers SSL/TLS, code signing, document signing, email, and client authentication certificates to meet a wide range of personal and business needs. For more information on SSL.com, digital certificates, and document signing, please contact sales@SSL.com.

