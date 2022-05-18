San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District appoints Betsy Miller Vixie as general manager

Miller Vixie is the District's first woman general manager in its 90-Year History

REDLANDS, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District President Melody McDonald today announced the appointment of Betsy Miller Vixie as general manager, replacing former General Manager Daniel Cozad, who, after 12 years of exceptional service with the District, has retired.

Miller is the first woman general manager in the District's 90-year history. She came to the District in 2019 as Assistant General Manager/Land Resources Manager, replacing former Land Resources Manager Jeff Beehler, who retired that year.

Prior to her work at SBVWCD, Miller Vixie spent 17 years with the City of San Diego as an environmental planner, biologist, natural resources manager, and more. Working in both the Planning and Parks & Recreation Departments, she gained expertise in land and resource planning, project management, and leading intra-and inter-agency teams from planning through successful project implementation. She has a biology degree from Whitman College and a master of arts degree from San Diego State University in geography with a specialty in natural resources management.

"Betsy's deep knowledge and experience in environmental planning and organizational development make her ideal to manage the District," McDonald said. "We are excited to see how these skills help to shape our future under her leadership."

"SBVWCD has the right track record, the right team, and the right partners to continue moving groundwater sustainability forward in California's uncertain water future," says Miller Vixie. "I plan to build upon SBVWCD's legacy of holistically achieving our mission, in harmony with critical local economic drivers, critically endangered species, and key long-term partners. It is my hope that the work we do here becomes a global model for arid regions struggling to replenish their groundwater."

In addition to her professional endeavors, Miller Vixie is dedicated to supporting her community through volunteer commitments. She has been recognized as the "Big Sister of the Year" by Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County, is an associate editor for the Natural Areas Journal, and currently serves as a board member for the National Habitat Conservation Planning Coalition, following previous board service at the Los Penasquitos Lagoon Foundation and the Junior League of San Diego, which selected her as the 2018 Leadership Award recipient. In 2015, she was selected as a finalist for San Diego Magazine's Woman of the Year.

Miller Vixie is a native Californian with roots on the Central Coast prior to spending her high school and college years in the Pacific Northwest. Outside of work and volunteering, she spends her time reading, gardening, and traveling with her husband, Cameron.

About the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District:

For nearly a century, the SBVWCD has stewarded the San Bernardino Valley water basin and the native species of the Upper Santa Ana River Wash. Its collaborative approach to project management assures high-quality local water supplies for people, agriculture, and the environment. This includes groundwater recharge and oversight, and protection of habitat and native species in the Wash. Visit http://www.sbvwcd.org. Follow the District on YouTube, Facebook, and Linked In.

