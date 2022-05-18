Avenue Plastic Surgery wins the 2021 Readers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue Plastic Surgery recently won the 2021 Readers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery. The Toronto-based practice which is led by Dr. Alexander Golger and Dr. Romy Ahluwalia specializes in Tummy Tuck, Breast Augmentation, Breast Lift, and Liposuction.
As one of the most decorated plastic surgery practices in Toronto, Avenue Plastic Surgery maintains an excellent reputation and always strives for patient safety. The practice was created by Dr. Alexander Golger, who has over 14 years of experience helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals in the face, breast, and body.
Avenue Plastic Surgery also has a second location in Whitby, making the commute for patients outside of Toronto, easier to get to.
The surgeons at Avenue Plastic Surgery have successfully performed over 10,000 aesthetic surgeries, a number that is drastically growing every year. With decades of experience and thousands of surgeries under their belts, the practice has the experience and expertise to take on some of the most challenging cases.
Besides being fully certified by the Royal College of Physicians of Canada, Dr. Golger is also a proud member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Some of the surgeon's main expertise include:
- Tummy Tuck
- Breast Augmentation
- Breast Lift
- Breast Reduction
- Liposuction
- Male Breast Reduction
- Mommy Makeover
- Facelift
- Brow Lift
- Eyelid Surgery
Avenue Plastic Surgery looks forward to helping patients improve their self-confidence, look rejuvenated, and feel their best!
SOURCE Avenue Plastic Surgery
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
