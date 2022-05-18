Geerpres® Inks Strategic Partnership With Avision Sales Group - Leaders in Professional Cleaning and Single-Use Products

MUSKEGON, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geerpres® announces an expanded partnership and will team up with Avision Sales Group, a leading sales, service and marketing company with expertise in cleaning, facility maintenance, hygiene, safety, and food service markets.
Geerpres's leadership for 87 years with EVS cleaning equipment, cleaning carts, and many new, proprietary Advantex single-use cleaning products align with Avision's comprehensive representation across the country to bring effective cleaning solutions to all markets and customers. The single-use cleaning line includes microfiber wipes, mops, and application systems that integrate with cleaning carts.
"Avision has proven success with our Geerpres® product line and leads with integrity and expertise across the entire distribution market with sanitary solutions," says Scott Ribbe, President of Geerpres®. "This strategic partnership expands our successful collaboration, with growth opportunities across the entire country. Together, this partnership provides assurance that with our distribution, our customers have the best products and representatives in all markets."
Geerpres® is well known for producing the highest quality cleaning equipment as an industry standard. Innovations in EVS modular carts, microfiber cleaning products, and the Advantex single-use product lines have superior cleaning advantages with many sustainability benefits. Collectively, this product line comprehensively supports healthcare, cleanroom, food service, education, and military verticals with superior proprietary products. For a complete product line-up, please visit www.geerpres.com.
For more on Avision Sales Group: www.avisionsales.com.
Contact: Scott Ribbe, Geerpres®, Phone 1-800-253-0373, sales@geerpres.com
SOURCE Geerpres
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.