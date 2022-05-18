United Real Estate's Vice President of Marketing Named a Kansas City "40 Under Forty"

Amanda Cline selected among hundreds of nominees to receive the prestigious accolade

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate's Vice President of Marketing, Amanda Cline, has been named to the 2022 Class of "40 Under Forty" by Ingram's Magazine. This year's class includes 40 young executives, professionals and community leaders recognized in the Kansas City region.

"40 Under Forty" is one of Ingram's signature programs recognizing individual executive and entrepreneurial achievement. Recipients of the coveted accolade were vetted in a highly-competitive process that considers hundreds of nominees in the Kansas City region under forty years of age. Only 960 individuals have been selected for this prestigious honor to-date.

The selection process weighs candidates' ethics and integrity, leadership skills, achievement in business, entrepreneurship, executive-level managerial status, professional affiliations and associations, appointments to boards and commissions and community service.

Cline's steadfast commitment, leadership and talent have been catalysts for United Real Estate's growth. She has been a steady hand guiding her team to bring strategic goals to fruition, supporting United's ascent to the 7th largest residential real estate operation in America.

"I am truly honored to be recognized among an elite and inspiring group of professionals. During my career, I have had the pleasure of working with top-notch leadership, especially Dan Duffy, our CEO, and Rick Haase, our President. They have been my mentors, supporters and have given me their trust and the opportunity to flourish, leading the charge on key strategic initiatives. My long tenure at United is not only due to the incredible leaders of our organization but also the brokers, agents and home office team I have been privileged to work alongside. When you love what you do and you feel you are making an impact in the lives of those around you, the work is no longer work – it's a passion," says Cline. "With the rapid growth we are experiencing, it is an exciting time, and I look forward to continuing the journey for the years ahead with United."

"Through Amanda's leadership efforts, we continue to bring new tools and services to our brokerage network around the country. She has been a great force at United, thoughtfully and professionally leading our marketing team to new heights of performance. What a pleasure it is to have Amanda as part of team United Real Estate!" says Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

