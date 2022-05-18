Caroline Maria Skudlarek, DO, FACOG, FACOOG, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PROVIDENCE, R.I, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroline Maria Skudlarek, DO, FACOG, FACOOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Pinnacle Physician in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and in acknowledgment of her work with Bayside Ob-Gyn, Inc.
A board-certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist with more than 27 years of experience, Dr. Skudlarek has been in her current position with Bayside Ob-Gyn for 22 years. She maintains an active affiliation with the Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. Her medical practice is located at 235 Plain St., Suite 401, in Providence, RI.
Widely known as a compassionate doctor, Dr. Skudlarek works closely with her patients, listening carefully to them and fully addressing any concerns they may have. In tandem with her osteopathic medicine training, she provides a holistic, whole-body approach to medical care. She explains, "Osteopathic medicine combines all the science of today's medical technology and understanding with a hands-on approach taught during osteopathic training."
In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Skudlarek obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Georgetown University and earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995 from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed a rotating Internship Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Lutheran Medical Center in 2000.
Dr. Skudlarek is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (AOBOG). Additionally, she is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG) and a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOOG).
On a personal note, Dr. Skudlarek is bilingual, speaking English and German. She dedicates this honorable recognition in loving memory of her father, Alfons Skudlarek. The doctor would also like to thank her mother, Mrs. Lori Skudlarek.
For more information, visit www.baysideobgyn.com.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com
SOURCE Continental Who's Who
