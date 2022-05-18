Seed Saving & Garden Know-How Made Accessible to All at Virtual Event

On Saturday, May 28th, the Great American Seed Up (GASU) presents Seed Up Saturday from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm Mountain Time featuring a Q&A Seedathon. GASU is at it again - with even MORE time for YOUR questions. This live, on-line event will spotlight the most asked seed queries we receive from our customers and students, synthesized into nine, 5- minute topics followed by discussion. Register for your free spot at SeedUpSaturday.com.

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seed Up Saturday will cover seed saving basics, as well as the burgeoning heritage grain movement and why it is good for guts and gardens. We will show you how to "wild" your yard for birds, bugs and beauty. You will learn how to take advantage of the magic of adaptation that makes plants better and stronger over time.

A discussion will follow on the debated topic of seed patenting and how it impacts you as a farmer or gardener. Organic seeds will be spotlighted and we will share why we think it is more important to save your own seeds and grow them organically rather than buy seeds that are labeled "organic."

Finally, if you are curious about the business side of seeds, we will reveal the nature of seed companies and the gardener's vested interest in choosing seeds from responsible businesses. We will share the vision of the Great American Seed Up and its groundbreaking model for building community and supporting seed saving practices.

The Great American Seed Up team has more than 100 years of gardening and seed saving experience, and we are excited to pass the lessons we have learned on to you! Throughout the 3-hour Seedathon, the team will share their knowledge and answer participant questions. Additionally, attendees will receive resources and hear inspirational stories that will help them take their seed saving practices to the next level.

Join the Great American Seed Up on Saturday, May 28th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Mountain Time for a Q&A Seedathon. Register at SeedUpSaturday. com.

The Great American Seed Up (GASU) is committed to finding novel ways to get quality seed into the hands of farmers and gardeners, minus the packaging and distribution costs that drive up the price of seeds for the consumer. GASU began as an annual event in Phoenix, Arizona where customers could scoop up bulk seed from buckets and participate in educational presentations. Due to Covid-19, the founders took the program online to GreatAmericanSeedUp.org. Now in its 7th year, the Great American Seed Up is committed to bringing adaptable, non-GMO, heirloom seeds in bulk quantities to as many people across the nation as possible for growing and saving during challenging times.

