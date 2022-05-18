Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Acquires Borecomm

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young's Communications, LLC ("Y-COM" or the "Company"), a premier Florida-based construction services provider to telecommunications, utility, and power infrastructure companies, backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Borecomm Solutions Inc. ("Borecomm"), an underground telecommunications construction business.
Headquartered in Florida, Borecomm focuses on fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) construction, using specialized assets, equipment, and a skilled team to meet growing network service needs in the region's residential market.
Y-COM CEO Chad Rasmussen said, "Our new partnership with Borecomm is another compelling catalyst for our business as we gain capacity in new markets with increased demand for residential broadband services. The assets this acquisition brings will expand our capabilities in underground construction and allow us to better service the companies meeting the FTTH market needs in our service area."
"The equipment used by Y-COM's growing business is in very high demand," said Nikola Trkulja, Managing Director at Grain, "making this acquisition very exciting for the team. Through partnerships like Borecomm, Y-COM has skillfully navigated around potential supply chain constraints to maintain the highest standard of quality for its clients. We look forward to continued work together targeting new markets and growing Y-COM's service offering."
Borecomm is the third acquisition for Y-COM since Grain acquired the business last year. Shutts & Bowen LLP served as legal advisor to Y-COM in this transaction.
About Y-COM
Young's Communications, LLC was founded in 1972 as a contractor for wiring CATV / TV coaxial cable lines, and today operates as a super regional provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications, utility, and power sectors. The Company offers a full suite of capabilities, including underground, aerial, and emergency services to its customers. For more information, visit Y-COM's website at www.ycominc.com.
About Grain Management
Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.
Contacts:
Grain Management Public Relations
PR@graingp.com
SOURCE Grain Management, LLC
