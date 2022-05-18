Pre-clinical findings support the potential use of RhoVac's drug candidate, onilcamotide, across several cancers

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RHOVAC") today, 18th May 2022, announces preclinical findings from its collaboration with St. John's Research Institute (SJRI), a unit of CBCI Society for Medical Education, in Bangalore India. These findings support the hypothesised tissue agnostic mode of action of onilcamotide. The findings identify the crucial MHC-II expression in more tumour cells than was previously known, and they also show co-localisation of the MHC-II receptors and onilcamotide's target protein, RhoC.
In order for a T-cell based cancer vaccine to work, it must be able to induce T cell recognition and elimination of cells expressing one or several target proteins (antigens). These are typically presented by the cells either via receptors called MHC-I or MHC-II. RhoVac's cancer vaccine candidate, onilcamotide, is predominantly driven by T cells of the CD4+ sub-type, and these cells require the antigen to be presented by MHC-II receptors. The pre-clinical study collaboration with Dr Sweta Srivastava, a faculty within St. Johns National Academy of Health Sciences (St. John's Research Institute), CBCI, has now shown that these types of receptors (MHC-II) are found in many different forms of cancer cells, and that RhoC appears to be co-located with these receptors on the cell surface. The data suggests that onilcamotide is tissue agnostic, i.e., that it could be used across cancer types. The data has even documented the presence of MHC-II receptors in more types of cancer than previously known. Fore reference, please find a first article on the findings here: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.05.15.492002v1.full.pdf.
RhoVac CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "We are very excited about these findings that coincide with previous pre-clinical findings suggesting a potential broad use of onilcamotide in cancer, provided we also get a first clinical proof of concept for its use in prostate cancer. If this also comes true - and we will find out soon - our drug candidate has a huge possibility of being used in many different cancers going forward."
This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 18-05-2022 18:11 CET.
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone: +46 73 751 7278
E-mail: info@rhovac.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/pre-clinical-findings-support-the-potential-use-of-rhovac-s-drug-candidate--onilcamotide--across-sev,c3569855
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE RhoVac
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.