Worldwide Print Label Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Avery Dennison and Mondi Among Others

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 -- The "Print Label Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global print label market reached a value of US$ 42.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 56.36 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The print label refers to a piece of metal, cloth, polymer, and paper material printed on manufactured products for exhibiting the logo, symbols, and published information about the commodity. It is utilized for creating brand identity, identifying goods, and eliminating counterfeiting for maintaining credibility. As compared to woven labels, print labels are directly printed, and offer various benefits, such as detailed visuals, precision, and quality. The print labels are commercially available in varying labeling formats, including wet-glue, pressure-sensitive, and multi-part tracking labels.



The rapid expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) sector and the increasing utilization of print labels in the food industry are primary factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of print labels across various applications, the escalating health consciousness among the consumers, the growing demand for manufactured products, and increasing disposable incomes are contributing to the market growth.

Numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries for policing the incorporation of informative labels as per the guidelines of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) for maintaining transparency are positively impacting the market growth. The introduction of technologically advanced dust controlling systems is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the significant investments and fundings in the research and development (R&D) activities for innovating digital print labels are positively contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of aesthetically-appealing print labels, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj (Ahlstrom-Munksjo Holding 3 Oy), Avery Dennison Corporation, Fort Dearborn Company, Fuji Seal International Inc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi-Color Corporation, Ravenwood Packaging, Sato Europe GmbH, Taghleef Industries and Taylor Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global print label market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global print label market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the print process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the label format?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global print label market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

