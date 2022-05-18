HBCU Grad makes history by landing into 3 Major Retailers

NORFOLK, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tones of Melanin is an HBCU clothing company that speaks to the HBCU culture's pulse through philanthropic endeavors, one-of-a-kind designs, and long-lasting quality. Tones of Melanin is currently available in over 18 HBCU Follett Bookstores across the country. Tones of Melanin is the only HBCU brand that is created by a HBCU graduate that is sold at Fanatics, Belk Stores, and Dick's Sporting Goods, making it the only Black and Women Owned HBCU Company in any of these stores. Tones of Melanin's mission is to provide job possibilities for HBCU students and alumni, as the Tones of Melanin team has either attended or graduated from an HBCU. To date, Tones of Melanin has given over $50,000 to HBCU educational endeavors.
Ashley Jones' goal when creating Tones of Melanin was to push for diversity representation in the fashion industry, particularly when it comes to HBCU clothing and branding. All of the designs are trendy and innovative, with a long-lasting product quality. Tones of Melanin's goal is to keep infiltrating a collegiate fashion market that concentrates on your much larger institutions, such as Duke, Harvard, Yale, and others. Ashley Jones' goal is to bring representation to markets that don't generally keep an eye on HBCUs.
Ashley's recurring objective is for Tones of Melanin to be the home of all HBCU fashion, collegiate relationships through university athletics, and individual college pursuits, thanks to her continuing partnerships with not only her retail relationships but also HBCUs like Virginia State University's band, which she currently provides attire for and other HBCUs.
About Ashley Jones:
Ashley Jones, is a graduate of Norfolk State University, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Ashley Jones is the creative director and CEO of Tones of Melanin. Ashley Jones personally develops all of Tones of Melanin designs, printing, production, and distribution.
About Tones of Melanin:
Tones of Melanin's mission is to design apparel that represents Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tones of Melanin is a modern-day revenue-generating marketing tool for all HBCUs, as well as a supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tones of Melanin's aim is to provide career opportunities for HBCU students and graduates while also supporting philanthropy. For more information please visit tonesofmelanin.com.
For press inquiries: Courtney Haywood, courtney@courtneyhaywoodagency.com, (917) 488-1343
SOURCE Tones of Melanin
