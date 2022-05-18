Plantro Announces Acquisition of Additional Common Shares of Dye & Durham Limited

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro") announced that it had acquired (the "Acquisition") 2,404,300 common shares of Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company"), the head office of which is located at 199 Bay Street, Suite 4610, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E9. The Acquisition occurred through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 17, 2022, and the consideration paid was $21.8294 per common share, or $52,484,426 in aggregate.
Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Plantro held 5,565,010, or 8.0%, of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. After giving effect to the Acquisition, Plantro will hold 7,969,310, or 11.5%, of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Plantro intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis and may determine to buy additional common shares, or sell some or all of the common shares it holds, depending upon price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments and other factors it considers relevant from time to time.
Plantro's address is Cidel Place, Lower Collymore Rock, St. Michael, Barbados 11000. To obtain a copy of the early warning report relating to the Acquisition, please contact Amanda J. Lashley at +1 246-430-5350.
SOURCE Plantro Ltd.
