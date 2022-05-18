National Bank Investments celebrates 10 years of open architecture

MONTREAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This spring, National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI"), the first and largest open architecture asset manager, highlights 10 years of this leading-edge structure.

The freedom to choose its portfolio managers from among world-class firms and its high standards in asset management set it apart in the market. For the past 10 years, the agility of open architecture has enabled NBI to continuously adapt to an unpredictable and increasingly complex world.

Responsible investing is a natural fit for the majority of investment funds and solutions offered to help investors build a more sustainable future while creating long-term wealth.

Finance working for people

NBI's approach has evolved throughout its history, and this led us to develop a high-performance structure.

In 2012, National Bank Securities Inc. demonstrated innovation by setting up its open architecture structure, which promotes the development of trust-based relationships between advisors and their clients.

In 2014, National Bank Securities Inc. became National Bank Investments Inc. and simplified the brand structure of its funds.

In 2018, ESG considerations, represented by the + sign in its OP4 + governance process, became one of the pillars of its criteria for excellence in portfolio management.

In 2020, NBI launched Canada's first actively managed investment products – exchange-traded funds and mutual funds – incorporating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

first actively managed investment products – exchange-traded funds and mutual funds – incorporating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In 2021, NBI expanded its sustainable product offering and added an investment team diversity criterion to its OP4+ analysis framework.

In 2022, NBI is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its open architecture!

For many years, NBI has been engaged in creating a more sustainable and responsible financial system and has been contributing to this in many ways:

Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

Member of the Responsible Investment Association (RIA)

Signatory of the Canadian Investor Statement on Diversity & Inclusion

Founding Participant in the Climate Engagement Canada (CEC)

Signatory of the Canadian Investor Statement on Climate Change

Sustained progress

Since that time, and thanks to the trust of its clients and business partners as well as the dedication of its employees, NBI has continued to innovate and is committed to having a positive impact in the lives of investors through the vitality, dynamism and humanism of its approach.



2012 2022 Growth in assets under management $23 billion* $79 billion* Number of teams of investment management professionals 40 83 Number of management firms around the world 22 39 Number of portfolio managers met annually 50 200

*As at March 31

"The 10th anniversary of our open architecture is a milestone, and we are proud to celebrate this distinctive model that gives us the privilege not only to create value, but above all to develop strong trust-based relationships. More than ever, people and responsible investment are inseparable from our vision, our mission and our daily lives when it comes to building the sustainable future that Canadian investors want," said Éric-Olivier Savoie, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Investments.

At NBI, we recognize that actions speak louder than words, and this anniversary demonstrates our commitment to bringing together the best investment talent for Canadian investors.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of National Bank. Except as required by law, National Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2022, assets under management in NBI products were valued at more than $79 billion.

Guided by its open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

