Global Articulated Robot Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global articulated robot market reached a value of US$ 8.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027.

The global articulated robot market reached a value of US$ 8.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An articulated robot refers to a programmable machine that consists of rotary joints to allow a full range of motion. It has a minimum of two rotary joints and is commonly utilized in various industrial processes, such as material handling, welding, dispensing, assembling, cutting loading/unloading and painting. Articulated robots enhance operational efficiency while performing complex tasks and can handle heavy products or materials, which are unsafe or difficult for humans. These robots also generate accurate output, are highly durable, cost-effective and require minimal rest. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.



The emerging trend of factory automation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is also providing a boost to the market growth. Articulated robots have high payload capacity and can conveniently handle tasks with immense speed and precision.

Additionally, the growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These robots are extensively utilized to perform various functions, such as palletizing and welding, with superior positional capabilities and repeatability. Their functional features also include managing the minutest electronic components while minimizing the overall installation time and costs of implementing robotic solutions.

Other factors including, growing adoption of industrial robots, significant growth in the automotive industry, and product innovations, such as the introduction of soft and vacuum grippers for handling fragile products, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., American Robot Corporation, Aurotek Corporation, Denso Wave Incorporated, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Nimak GmbH, Seiko Epson Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



