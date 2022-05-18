ATD Recognizes Exceptional Achievements in the Talent Development Industry

The Association for Talent Development honors organizations and individuals for their commitment to workplace talent development practices. Daniel Goleman is recognized for his contributions to the industry.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During its 2022 International Conference & Exposition in Orlando, Florida, the Association for Talent Development (ATD) recognized organizations and individuals for their excellence and contributions across the talent development field.

"ATD award winners reflect a deep commitment to the value of developing people in the workplace. Winning organizations demonstrate how aligning talent development (TD) to business needs can increase the performance and success of organizations worldwide," said ATD President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Bingham. "These winners' accomplishments advance knowledge in the talent development profession and contribute to increasing workforce capability and organizational competitiveness."

Individual honorees in the Advancing Talent Development category included:

One to Watch Award: Katja Zurcher , Abrigo

, Abrigo Dissertation Award: Thomas Kramer , The University of Texas at Tyler

, The Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award: Bob Clark , AutoNation

, AutoNation Talent Development Champion Award: Daniel Goleman , author, psychologist, and science journalist

, author, psychologist, and science journalist Talent Development Thought Leader Award: Jack Phillips and Patti Phillips , ROI Institute

ATD recognized Cisco Systems with its Innovation Award. This award recognizes innovation that has had a measurable impact on an organization or audience, is moving the talent development industry forward, is sustainable, and is replicable within or outside the talent development field.

Cisco Systems—Talent Incubator Program for Women (CTIP-W): Opening Doors for Female Engineering Talent in Mexico—also was honored with the Talent Development for Good Award, which recognizes organizations that leveraged talent development to make significant contributions to improve the lives of others, change an industry or community for the better, or serve society in a powerful way.

Nigerian Breweries received the ATD Certification Institute Champion Award.

ATD introduced a new award this year: the Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award. This award recognizes the work of talent development professionals and was developed for individuals whose primary role or job is within the talent development field. This award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional talent development expertise, leadership, and service through their professional work, volunteerism, influence, and actions in support of others. The inaugural winner is Bob Clark of AutoNation.

The Thought Leader Award recognizes individuals' exceptional contributions to talent development. Winners of this award have contributed significant thought leadership to the profession, which has had sustained impact over several years. ATD presented this year's award to Jack Phillips and Patti Phillips, the founders of the ROI Institute.

The 2022 Excellence in Practice (EIP) Award winners are recognized for results achieved using practices and solutions from across the scope of talent development. Awards were presented to 30 companies for a total of 38 winning practices.

This year's EIP Award winners will be profiled in a special issue of TD magazine this June.

Practice categories include career development, change management, coaching and mentoring, customer service training, diversity and inclusion, integrated talent management, leadership/management development, learning and development, learning technologies, managing the learning function, onboarding, performance improvement/performance consulting, and sales enablement.

Organizations that received an Excellence in Practice Award include:

Accenture

Arcesium India Pvt. Ltd.

Bank of China

Chailease Finance

China Post Group

China Telecommunications Corporation

CIBC

Cognizant

Cruise

Garanti BBVA

Guotai Junan Securities & Finance Institute

HCL Technologies

Hyland

Infosys Limited

Larsen & Toubro Limited

LocumTenens.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

New H3C Group

New York Life Insurance

Piramal Group

SAP

Sinopec Management Institute

Texas A&M University

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas)

Trianz

Turkiye Finans Participation Bank

US Customs and Border Protection

Volunteers of America

ZTE Corporation

