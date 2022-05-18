ATD Recognizes Exceptional Achievements in the Talent Development Industry

The Association for Talent Development honors organizations and individuals for their commitment to workplace talent development practices. Daniel Goleman is recognized for his contributions to the industry.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During its 2022 International Conference & Exposition in Orlando, Florida, the Association for Talent Development (ATD) recognized organizations and individuals for their excellence and contributions across the talent development field.
"ATD award winners reflect a deep commitment to the value of developing people in the workplace. Winning organizations demonstrate how aligning talent development (TD) to business needs can increase the performance and success of organizations worldwide," said ATD President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Bingham. "These winners' accomplishments advance knowledge in the talent development profession and contribute to increasing workforce capability and organizational competitiveness."
Individual honorees in the Advancing Talent Development category included:
- One to Watch Award: Katja Zurcher, Abrigo
- Dissertation Award: Thomas Kramer, The University of Texas at Tyler
- Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award: Bob Clark, AutoNation
- Talent Development Champion Award: Daniel Goleman, author, psychologist, and science journalist
- Talent Development Thought Leader Award: Jack Phillips and Patti Phillips, ROI Institute
ATD recognized Cisco Systems with its Innovation Award. This award recognizes innovation that has had a measurable impact on an organization or audience, is moving the talent development industry forward, is sustainable, and is replicable within or outside the talent development field.
Cisco Systems—Talent Incubator Program for Women (CTIP-W): Opening Doors for Female Engineering Talent in Mexico—also was honored with the Talent Development for Good Award, which recognizes organizations that leveraged talent development to make significant contributions to improve the lives of others, change an industry or community for the better, or serve society in a powerful way.
Nigerian Breweries received the ATD Certification Institute Champion Award.
ATD introduced a new award this year: the Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award. This award recognizes the work of talent development professionals and was developed for individuals whose primary role or job is within the talent development field. This award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional talent development expertise, leadership, and service through their professional work, volunteerism, influence, and actions in support of others. The inaugural winner is Bob Clark of AutoNation.
The Thought Leader Award recognizes individuals' exceptional contributions to talent development. Winners of this award have contributed significant thought leadership to the profession, which has had sustained impact over several years. ATD presented this year's award to Jack Phillips and Patti Phillips, the founders of the ROI Institute.
The 2022 Excellence in Practice (EIP) Award winners are recognized for results achieved using practices and solutions from across the scope of talent development. Awards were presented to 30 companies for a total of 38 winning practices.
This year's EIP Award winners will be profiled in a special issue of TD magazine this June.
Practice categories include career development, change management, coaching and mentoring, customer service training, diversity and inclusion, integrated talent management, leadership/management development, learning and development, learning technologies, managing the learning function, onboarding, performance improvement/performance consulting, and sales enablement.
Organizations that received an Excellence in Practice Award include:
Accenture
Arcesium India Pvt. Ltd.
Bank of China
Chailease Finance
China Post Group
China Telecommunications Corporation
CIBC
Cognizant
Cruise
Garanti BBVA
Guotai Junan Securities & Finance Institute
HCL Technologies
Hyland
Infosys Limited
Larsen & Toubro Limited
LocumTenens.com
Melco Resorts & Entertainment
New H3C Group
New York Life Insurance
Piramal Group
SAP
Sinopec Management Institute
Texas A&M University
Thai Oil Public Company Limited
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas)
Trianz
Turkiye Finans Participation Bank
US Customs and Border Protection
Volunteers of America
ZTE Corporation
Additional information can be found at td.org/eip.
About ATD
ATD is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development.
ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
Media Contact
Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 7036838100, pketter@td.org
SOURCE Association for Talent Development
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.