GET PAID TO SMOKE WEED! HOW TO LAND A "DREAM JOB" AS A CANNABIS CONTENT CREATOR

KENT, Wash., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to get paid to smoke weed and be creative? Sesh, a newly minted pre-roll cone and cannabis accessory brand, is looking for content creators with an interest in cannabis to create content for the Sesh website, blog, and social media platforms. They are searching for experienced writers, photographers, and social media gurus, who are passionate about cannabis and want to earn money doing something they love - talk about a DREAM JOB!
Sesh is looking for creators of any type of creative content; writers, bloggers, social media influencers, videographers, streamers, graphic designers, brand ambassadors – if you have a passion for cannabis and a creative talent, they want your application!
Selected applicants will receive free Sesh products to use and smoke! They will also be flown out to the Sesh headquarters office in the suburbs of beautiful Seattle in the Pacific Northwest, and have the opportunity to attend one major trade show per year with the Sesh team in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, and many more!
This is a dream job opportunity for any stoner – getting paid to smoke weed and try out high-quality products, and make some killer creative content while you're at it.
APPLY HERE: https://gotsesh.com/sesh-dream-job/
Contact Email: Contact@GotSesh.com
About Sesh
Sesh is a pre-roll cone and cannabis accessory brand created with one goal in mind: to bring people together to have fun, relax, and enjoy a good smoke sesh. Sesh is committed to offering products made from high-quality ingredients in order to provide the smoothest toke possible. Elevate your smoke sesh with pre-rolled cones, hemp wrap blunt cones, and botanical blunt cones made from real goji berry, cocoa, sage, and hibiscus!
Contact Information:
Sesh – GotSesh.com
Contact@GotSesh.com 206-274-9381
SOURCE Sesh - GotSesh.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.