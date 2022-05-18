Saphyre Significantly Increases its Approved Patents

Fintech Increases Approved Patents from 67 to 105
NEW YORK, May 18th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading FinTech company that leverages patented AI technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, increased its total tally of recognized patents from 67 to a 105.
Back in June of 2021, Saphyre announced an initial increase of its patents from 48 to 67. Since then, the fintech has significantly advanced its patent portfolio by increasing the number of its approved patents by approximately 37 percent.
Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder stated, "It's been close to a year since our last updated patent announcement, and we have continued to prove to the market that we truly are the pioneer and leader in this space. We have doubled down on our research and development and have demonstrated specific and unique innovations. We have advanced by lightyears from where we started 5 years ago and I am thankful to our CEO and Founder, Gabino Roche, Jr. and the extended Saphyre team for accomplishing all that we have."
About Saphyre:
Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.
Contact: stephen.roche@saphyre.com
SOURCE Saphyre, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.