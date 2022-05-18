Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare RCM outsourcing market reached a value of US$ 20.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 53.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is a financial process which is used for managing payment, claim processing and revenue generation. It is utilised by medical billing companies or healthcare facilities for the purpose of addressing issues and following up the claims process. There are numerous benefits which are offered by RCM outsourcing such as doctors have a better control and understanding of their revenue cycles. It also helps in maintaining billing operations and reducing the operating costs of office infrastructure, software and equipment.



Governments across various nations have been introducing stringent regulations over the past few years regarding healthcare, due to which there has been a significant rise in the operating costs of healthcare facilities and medical billing companies. This has created opportunities for outsourcing companies to assist them in revenue cycle management which acts as a major factor driving the growth of the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market.

In addition to this, healthcare facilities have been facing several issues like rising financial challenges which has resulted in the need for augmented speed of billing. This, in turn, has highly contributed towards a propelling growth in the demand for RCM outsourcing agencies. Moreover, other factors which are bolstering the growth of the market include increasing industrialisation and urbanisation rates as well as a rapid rise in the prevalence of diseases across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Conifer Health Solutions

Emdeon Business Services

MedAssets

McKesson

Parallon Business Solutions

The SSI Group

This report provides a deep insight into the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the healthcare RCM outsourcing industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market?

Which are the popular product types in the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market?

What are the key end-user segments in the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market?

What are the major services in the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global healthcare RCM outsourcing industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global healthcare RCM outsourcing industry?

What is the structure of the global healthcare RCM outsourcing industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global healthcare RCM outsourcing industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Services

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Inputs

5.11.4 Products and Services

5.11.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.11.6 End Users

5.11.7 Post Sales Services

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Pre-intervention

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Intervention

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Post-intervention

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Services

7.1 Back-end

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Middle

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Front-end

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Others

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Conifer Health Solutions

10.3.2 Emdeon Business Services

10.3.3 MedAssets

10.3.4 McKesson

10.3.5 Parallon Business Solutions

10.3.6 The SSI Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k21nzk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets