New Dans la rue Van: The first vehicle in Montreal to run entirely on renewable natural gas

MONTREAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dans la rue is breaking new ground, with the first vehicle in Montreal to run entirely on renewable natural gas (RNG). Powered by the ALDO Group, Énergir and the Marcelle and Jean Coutu Foundation, and backed by the support of numerous partners, this new and greener iteration of the Van will generate a smaller carbon footprint as it does its rounds in the central neighbourhoods of the city, lending a helping hand to those who are struggling. Since 1988, this service has been providing food, basic necessities and an attentive ear to homeless youth and other vulnerable individuals, five nights a week.
The now-iconic Van is a symbol of the love that Dans la rue's founder, Father Emmett "Pops" Johns (1928–2018), had for the youth he was determined to help. It plays a major role in reaching out to people in unstable living conditions. Staffed by volunteers who are there to listen and support youth, and refer them to the appropriate resources, the Van will continue to address the social issue of homelessness with this new low-emission vehicle that will contribute to the 2030 decarbonization targets for the transportation sector — something that has earned the organization a 2022 Novae Award.
"This mobile outreach service is where many young people hear about what we do for the first time," said Dans la rue Executive Director Cécile Arbaud. "After 34 years, we are proud to continue to carry out our mission to help some of our most disadvantaged local communities while doing our part for the environment."
To mark the official launch of the new Van, presented by CN and Sun Life, and emceed by Jean-Marie Lapointe, Dans la rue also raised $200,000 to help homeless youth, prevent them from becoming entrenched in street life and offer them a better future. Place Emmett-Johns, inaugurated in 2019 by the City of Montreal to honour Pops' memory and pay tribute to this legendary Montrealer, was the ideal location for celebrating the new vehicle.
"CN considers it very important to support youth at risk of homelessness so they can achieve their full potential," said Bernd Beyer, Vice-President and Treasurer, CN, and member of the Dans la rue Board of Directors. "After two years of the pandemic, I'm pleased to be here with the whole Dans la rue team to celebrate the new Van, which embraces environmental values."
"We all have a role to play in helping youth who are experiencing homelessness and social isolation," said Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sun Life Quebec, and member of the Dans la rue Board of Directors. "Our participation in the launch of the new Van is a humble contribution to what Pops created. He started with nothing and worked hard to make his dream come true. Dans la rue is now an essential community service in building a healthy and sustainable future."
The new vehicle could not have been acquired and converted without the support of a generous group of partners. The ALDO Group contributed to the initiative by hosting the ALDO Group Purpose Ride in 2019, with the help of its employees, several of whom also volunteer on the Van. The cycling challenge raised over $100,000. The input of Énergir has been vital in making this the first vehicle in the city to be powered by renewable natural gas (RNG) and upgrading several of its features, thanks to the support of a number of suppliers. The Marcelle and Jean Coutu Foundation, a partner of Dans la rue from the beginning, has earmarked $50,000 a year for five years to help cover the operating costs of the Van, in addition to donations made toward the purchase of hygiene products for youth. A plaque inside the vehicle acknowledges the contribution of other donors as well.
RNG is produced when organic waste from domestic, farm and industrial sources is broken down. This waste can include table scraps, food processing residues, manure, slurry and sludge from sewage treatment plants. It is a fully renewable energy source that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in two ways: 1) by replacing fossil fuels and 2) by avoiding methane emissions that are generated when organic waste is landfilled.
- Runs on renewable natural gas
- Hydraulic generator
- New custom-designed interior with enhanced seats, more user-friendly serving windows and new equipment (steam cooker, sandwich press, microwave oven, heating and air-conditioning system, storage components)
- More room to greet and serve youth
- The 6th vehicle in 34 years to travel through the streets of the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Plateau Mont-Royal, Centre-Sud and downtown neighbourhoods to reach out to homeless youth and other vulnerable individuals
- More than 18,750 servings of hot dogs every year, including a vegetarian option, to an average 110 people every night
- Over 160 volunteers and 3,000 volunteer hours per year
- More than 1,000 separate individuals, aged 12 to 25, who benefit from our services
- More than 10,000 visits to the Day Centre and close to 1,500 overnight stays at the Bunker
- 23,000 loyal donors and 75 employees
Founded in 1988 by Father Emmett "Pops" Johns (1928–2018), Dans la rue is committed to helping homeless and at-risk youth. With dedication, empathy and respect, and with the support of the community, Dans la rue cares for their immediate needs and helps them acquire the skills and resources needed to lead more autonomous and rewarding lives through five services: the Van, the Bunker emergency shelter, the Day Centre, Family Services and Dans la rue Housing.
SOURCE Dans la rue
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.