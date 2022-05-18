Statement - Minister Guilbeault's statement on the World Meteorological Organization's report on the state of the global climate

GATINEAU, QC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, as the World Meteorological Organization released its report on the state of the global climate, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement.
"From devastating wildfires to floods, extreme weather in 2021 drove home the urgency of climate action and ambition. Not only do we need to cut the emissions that cause climate change, we need to ensure our communities and our economy are prepared for this new reality. That is exactly what our government is focused on delivering.
"We recently released our 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Canada's Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy. Our plan is a sector-by-sector approach for Canada to meet our 2030 target of reducing emissions by at least 40 percent below 2005 levels and to put us on track toward our goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
"Our plan makes it easier and more affordable for Canadians to switch to electric vehicles. It helps reduce energy costs for our homes and buildings with a new Canada Green Buildings Strategy and new funding to expand the Canada Greener Homes Loan program. It invests in nature and natural climate solutions. And it sets out a roadmap to transition to renewable energy.
"As we address the human drivers of extreme weather, today's report by the World Meteorological Organization also reminds us that it's critical to build communities and an economy that are resilient. As we help places like Lytton, in British Columbia, rebuild, we're focused on supporting communities across the country. Canada is currently developing its first National Adaptation Strategy, working with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments; Indigenous Peoples; and other key partners to develop a whole-of-society approach to make communities safer and more resilient to climate impacts.
"As the World Meteorological Organization's report makes clear, standing still is not an option. Smart climate action will create and support middle class jobs, protect our homes and communities, and keep Canadian workers on the leading edge in a net-zero emissions and resilient economy."
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
