Natura &Co América Latina improves access to e-commerce by lighter and more modular websites with services from Compass UOL

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natura &Co group, composed of the brands Natura, Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, potentiated its digital strategy by developing a new e-commerce experience on the websites of the four brands. The initiative was supported by Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company. Now, consumers can browse lighter websites, with up to ten times faster loading, even when experiencing slower connections and from less powerful devices.
The new website interface was designed to facilitate access for customers, consultants and representatives to the product catalog, and mix offers and content in a balanced way, delivering information and shopping recommendations in a more intuitive and fluid way.
From now on, the four brands will be able to replicate features developed in Brazil to other countries. In addition to this, they can launch a new e-commerce site in less time.
Cutting edge technology
Using the AWS cloud and the Salesforce's e-commerce engine, Compass UOL restructured the architecture and the front end that supports the e-commerce platforms of the four group brands in Latin America, creating a unique code based on React and SPA technologies. The release was based on concepts of clean code, modular architecture, and decoupled software, and using the Lean project management methodology to guarantee the agility of the execution.
The new modular structure allows the inclusion of new features more quickly, which can be replicated to any country. The project was conceived in a mobile-first concept, prioritizing access via smartphones, matching Brazilian reality.
Internationalization and results
The reformulation was one of the initiatives that contributed to increase the number of pages visited in 218% and reduce 40% in the rejection rate during navigation.
"Natura &Co has as a premise to offer the best to its customers, with sustainability and innovation. Compass is in line with this purpose, aware of our context, and it has great ease in assimilating what needs to be solved", commented Rodolpho Freire, Digital Product Engineering Manager at Natura &Co Latin America.
The implementation is already completed for all Latin America.
Please do not attach any image when publishing this PR.
SOURCE Compass UOL
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.