ACDI Adds Sales Director to Lead Charge for Terra Energy Services

A new division of ACDI is branching out into electric vehicle charging stations for the dealer channel. This division has added a Sales Director to help lead its efforts.

BENTON, Ark., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a world-class service and solutions provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Damian Cairns as Sales Director - Terra Energy Services. Mr. Cairns will drive the sales and growth of the ACDI Terra division. This division will bring EV chargers to market through ACDI's existing dealer network and look for new opportunities for our current network to expand.

"Damian brings years of industry knowledge and relationships with him to ACDI. His leadership skills and eagerness to learn makes him the perfect addition to the Terra team!" Says Fran Havas, Business Development Manager - Terra Energy Services, ACDI. Damian has championed numerous technology solution launches in verticals such as healthcare, logistics, aviation, eCommerce, and big data analytics. He recently served as the Executive Sales Director of an EV Charging startup, where he helped launch the company and develop go-to-market messaging and strategies.

"The common denominator for everything I've done in my career is working with high-growth companies. I gravitate toward these manic startups because there's contagious energy. I love being able to come in and help create something from nothing. ACDI is competent and connected in the channel and constantly looking for new ways to differentiate itself in the industry." Says Damian Cairns, Sales Director - Terra Energy Services, ACDI.

Damian is a tenured channel leader with 20+ years of experience in early-stage and high-growth companies and his recent success in the EV infrastructure market makes him a tremendous asset to ACDI and the imaging channel. "It's an exciting time to bring Damian on board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to this booming industry, and we're thrilled to have him lead our efforts into the future." Says Josh Lane, President, ACDI.

VP of Business Development Mark Hart states, "With the trends in the channel, we continue to evolve and that means constantly investing in new opportunities for our dealers. Part of that investment is bringing an industry veteran to lead the charge. Damian's experience and enthusiasm are an exciting addition and we look forward to what we'll accomplish together."

Mr. Cairns received his B.A. in Speech Communications from Miami University in Ohio. When Damian isn't conquering the chaos of helping corporations go to market with new products, he enjoys spending time with his wife Kristen, and 15-month-old son, Angus. Damian also enjoys boating, soccer, and all sports.

