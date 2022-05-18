Jackpocket Releases Q1 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S.

Jackpocket lottery app hits $30M in prize payouts this quarter alone, topping $130M in total winnings

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q1 2022 report about the state of digital lottery play. Digital lottery play has increased since last quarter and within the last year in the 11 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Texas, where Jackpocket is active.

"Only three months into 2022, we've already seen incredible growth in the digital lottery space since last quarter and most drastically since last year. The Jackpocket app's Mega Millions & Powerball market share increased in all states where Jackpocket is active and our players hit $30M in prize payouts this quarter, a 53.4% increase in total winnings yea over year," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "It's clear people are opting for digital solutions in all areas of their lives, and Jackpocket is ecstatic to meet existing lottery players where they are and introduce new players to the platform."

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q1 2022. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q1 2022.

Number and Game Trends

Across the states where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q1 2021

Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 3, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q1 2022

For special Mega Ball and Powerball numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2-Q4 2021

Specific data findings:

Top 10 standard numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q1



21 - drawn 11 times





15 - drawn 10 times





38 - drawn 9 times





2, 3, 11, 22, 39, 48, 61 - each drawn 8 times



Top 10 bonus numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q1



24 - drawn 7 times





17 - drawn 6 times





13 and 16 - each drawn 5 times





6 - drawn 4 times





3, 10, 11, 18 19 - each drawn 3 times



How players chose their numbers



42.3% used Quick Pick





57.7% used Pick Your Own



How winning players chose their numbers



31.6% used Quick Pick





68.4% used Pick Your Own

Luckiest Identifiers: Who's Getting Lucky?

Luckiest games in each state for lottery winners (which have stayed consistent between Q3 2021, Q4 2021, and Q1 2022)

AR: Natural State Jackpot



CO: Lucky for Life



DC: Lucky for Life



MN: Northstar Cash



NH: Lucky for Life



NJ: Cash4Life



NY: Cash4Life



OH: Lucky for Life



OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks

Game Megabucks

TX: Lotto Texas

Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for lottery winners

Capricorn (won a total of $8,608,174 with 28,942 winners)

Aquarius (won a total of $2,605,871 with 27,619 winners)

Libra (won a total of $2,522,854 with 30,174 winners)

Top 10 luckiest zip codes

Brooklyn, New York



11220 (winning $7,042,596 total)

11236 (winning $155,823 total)

11234 (winning $134,092 total)

11212 (winning $127,918 total)

Houston, Texas



77066 (winning $1,020,407 total)

Flemington, New Jersey



08822 (winning $1,005,936 total)

Franklinville, New Jersey



08322 (winning $822,870 total)

Glen Cove, New York



11542 (winning $510,390 total)

Fordyce, Arkansas



71742 (winning $220,155 total)

Sicklerville, New Jersey



08081 (winning $122,519 total)

Digital Lottery Demographics

Gender

Women playing the lottery digitally has slightly increased since last quarter and increased since this time last year



Q1 2022: 42.5% of total





Q4 2021: 41.1% of total





Q1 2021: 42.9% of total



Men playing the lottery digitally has slightly decreased since last quarter and this time last year



Q1 2022: 57.5% of total





Q4 2021: 58.9% of total





Q1 2021: 57.1% of total

Top Digital Lottery Stats in Q1

Amount spent each month

Highest: New York



Lowest: Washington, D.C.

Top Three Winning Lottery Tickets by State

New York (Cash4life - $7,000,000 )

New Jersey (Mega Millions - $1,000,000 )

Texas (Powerball - $1,000,000 )

State-Specific Trends

Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY digital lottery growth at 111.9%

Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY digital lottery growth at 111.9%

New Jersey is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ digital lottery growth at 11.9%

Specific data findings:

Top 3 states by lottery revenue in Q1 has remained consistent since Q2 2021



New York





Texas





New Jersey

As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S.*, Jackpocket sees the findings of the 11 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington D.C.

For more information on digital lottery play in the U.S. visit: https://www.jackpocket.com/press .

*According to data from AppFollow

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

