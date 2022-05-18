Nicole Archibald Awarded Financial Executives International Canada's (FEI Canada) Highest Honour: The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Each year, Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) honours one member who has contributed significantly to improving the organization. FEI Canada is delighted to announce the 2022 Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award has been awarded to Nicole Archibald from the Southwestern Ontario Chapter (SWO).

Nicole completed her CPA, CA designation in 1993 and began her career at EY as an Audit team member. Since the end of her public accounting career, she has held various leadership roles, including CFO, at companies in various industries, including medical device distribution, financial services, and power distribution. Currently, Nicole serves her own consulting practice, providing fractional CFO services to small and midsize companies.

For over 15 years, Nicole has been a passionate and enthusiastic FEI Canada member and volunteer. During her FEI career, she has demonstrated leadership and resiliency with her strategic thinking abilities to navigate complex situations. Nicole served on both the FEI National Board and the SWO Board as Chair, as well as on various committees at the national and chapter levels. She assembled and chaired the inaugural board of the Golden Triangle (Kitchener/Waterloo/Guelph) Chapter, meaningfully contributing to the first expansion of FEI Canada in years.

"Nicole demonstrates diligence by adapting to changing environments while adjusting to organizational goals. She is an influential member at FEI Canada who continues to provide a positive impact, empowering her team to work collaboratively." Norm Ferguson, FEI Chair of FEI Thought Leadership Forum, past Frank S. Capon Award recipient.

"Nicole's leadership and commitment to FEI has been nothing short of remarkable, and she is without a doubt a deserving recipient of this esteemed award." Dave Bezanson, FEI Canada Board of Directors Chair.

FEI Canada sends a heartfelt thank you to Nicole for her outstanding service to the organization.

The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award ceremony will take place at the upcoming 2022 FEI Canada Conference, Peering Over the Horizon, from May 31 to June 2, 2022, in Banff Springs, Alberta. For all information and registration, please visit www.feicanadaconference.ca.

