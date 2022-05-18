BlackCloak Awarded Best Cybersecurity for Family Office & Wealth Management Clients

The 9th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognizes BlackCloak for how its digital protection solution protects individuals and families in their personal digital lives
ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, a leader in digital protection for executives, high-profile, and high-net-worth individuals and their families, today announced that it has been awarded "Best Cybersecurity" for Family Office and wealth management clients at the 9th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards. This is the fifth award win for BlackCloak in 2022, and the second specific to wealth and asset managers, and their clients. Earlier this year, BlackCloak won "Best Cyber & Network Security" at the WealthTech America's Awards.
"The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to those who have put so much work into each winning submission," said ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris. "These awards recognize the very best operators in the North American family office and wealth management space, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in American wealth management."
The annual Family Wealth Report Awards is part of a global program run by ClearView Financial Media and its sister publications WealthBriefing and WealthBriefingAsia. It showcases 'best of breed' organizations in North America that have demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year. Each category is highly contested and subject to a rigorous judging process. Specifically, BlackCloak was awarded for "going beyond protecting cyber threats to the business, bridging the gap by protecting executives and their families' professional and personal data."
"It's an honor for our whole team to once again be recognized as the preeminent cybersecurity and privacy solution for wealthy individuals and their families, the vast majority of whom have very little time but a lot to lose," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's Founder & CEO. "Moving forward, we will continue to innovate in response to and in anticipation of cybercriminals continuing to tailor their attacks towards vulnerable individuals and their families of significant wealth and status."
In today's cybersecurity threat landscape, cybercriminals, hackers, and identity thieves are determined to compromise the wealth, assets, access, and status that Family Office and wealth management clients have worked so hard to achieve. Through its SaaS-based Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy PlatformTM, BlackCloak protects the online privacy, personal devices and home networks of uniquely at-risk individuals from cyberattack, online fraud, identity theft, reputation damage and more.
To learn how BlackCloak partners with leading wealth management firms and Family Offices to bring digital protection to their clients, visit their Partner Page and download "5 Reasons Family Offices & Private Wealth Managers Choose BlackCloak For Clients."
About BlackCloak
BlackCloak protects corporate executives, high-net-worth, and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputation risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at http://www.blackcloak.io, follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber, or watch the product video.
About ClearView Financial Media Ltd.
ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.
Media Contact
Evan Goldberg, BlackCloak, 1 4048528581, evan.goldberg@blackcloak.io
SOURCE BlackCloak
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.