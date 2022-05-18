LandSouth Breaks Ground on Apex Apopka Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has started construction on Apex Apopka Apartments, an upscale multifamily development in Apopka, FL.
Flournoy Partners is the developer for Apex Apopka Apartments. This development continues the ongoing collaboration and relationship between LandSouth and Flournoy Partners. "Flournoy Partners looks forward to another outstanding project with LandSouth," stated Jake Flournoy, Flournoy Partners President. Apex Apopka Apartments is scheduled for completion in early 2024.
"Apopka is a great location for a high-end community like Apex Apopka Apartments," shared James Pyle, LandSouth's President and CEO. "LandSouth is excited to work with Flournoy Partners to offer new options for the growing central Florida area. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Jake Flournoy and his team."
Sean Bowman is the LandSouth project manager and Kenneth Wood will be the superintendent for the project. Geheber Lewis and Associates serves as the architectural firm.
Apex Apopka Apartments will be a six-building, four (4) story, interior corridor multifamily development with elevators, totaling 284 units. In addition to the easy access to Highway 429, residents will be able to choose from 17 floor plans, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. Amenities include a clubhouse with an outdoor pavilion / bar area, resort style pool, fire pits, a pet / car wash area, and a 4th floor observation room. The project will also offer six multi-bay freestanding garages as well as internal garages to the residential buildings.
"We are excited to start the construction of Apex Apopka Apartments," stated Sean Bowman, LandSouth's project manager. "Apopka and the surrounding areas have a great demand for an upscale multifamily living community that Apex Apopka Apartments will offer."
LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Apex Apopka Apartments. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.
ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION
LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Kaley Robinson, (904) 760-3188, or visit www.landsouth.com.
SOURCE LandSouth Construction
