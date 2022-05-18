DEV.co Seeks Inorganic Growth by Acquisition of Companies in Software Development & Digital Transformation

Custom software development company seeks acquisition targets among other digital design and software development firms.

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custom software development company, DEV.co, announces intent to acquire other custom software development, IT staffing and digital design agencies across the lower middle market. The company is intent on making multiple acquisitions over the coming 12 to 48 months.

"We are actively pursuing target transactions of US-based companies, with a core focus on digital transformation businesses," says Nate Nead, CEO. "Our unique, remotely-operated business model allows us to be nimble in our approach, but also scalable in how we source, integrate and manage newly acquired target companies. Up until recently our primary model for growth has been acquisition, we are now seeking to scale our acquisitions in the months ahead."

The company is seeking acquisition targets with diversified clientele across the United States and Canada, with a preference for profitable companies with $1M or more in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). The ideal target companies are those that have deep expertise in a particular niche of the digital transformation process, including custom development in a specified area, software staffing support, website design or SEO and digital marketing.

"Our internal teams are comfortable with all the components of running remotely-operated, digital transformation businesses," says Nead. "We fully expect to be able to integrate new targets rapidly as we scale and continue to provide quality services to some of the most well-recognized online brands."

Business owners looking to exit their businesses are encouraged to get in touch with the acquisition team. As sophisticated buyers, the DEV.co team can quickly assess the potential of an acquisition and make quick offers based on historical financial performance. "We are intent on quickly getting into acquisition due diligence and finding an amicable close with each of our profitable, target companies," says Nead.

Nead, LLC (dba DEV.co) was established in 2008 as a general digital consultancy firm. It grew quickly to encompass a number of key services to Fortune 500 and middle-market businesses, including custom software development, custom website design/development and information technology staffing. The company has grown rapidly by acquisition, acquiring, scaling and even rebranding various acquisition targets as it seeks further growth. Previous acquisitions include SEO.co (formerly AudienceBloom) and pay-per-click management firm PPC.co.

