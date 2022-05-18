BMI Imaging Systems Expands Its Marketing Team In Nashville

BMI is growing its marketing team to reach new audiences and provide them with information to make the right digital conversion decisions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems is fired up about growing its marketing team in Nashville, TN. As a department in a small business, marketing is normally a bootstrapping operation that has to put out great content on a budget and with a low headcount. This lean and mean approach drives creativity and inventiveness and finding the right person to lead that effort is difficult.

With a commitment to continue the "expeditionary" approach and all the benefits it includes, BMI has decided to grow the Marketing Department and double down on its success. With its thriving tech and healthcare community, Nashville promised to have a large pool of people that could join BMI's team.

After a multi-step interview process, Tessa Eades was selected and has joined the Marketing Department as its new Content Marketer. With her background in sales, healthcare, and marketing, she brings insights and capabilities to BMI that can be immediately applied. And her experience as an entrepreneur running her own marketing firm is the cherry on top that can help her drive the department like its own business.

Will Whitney, Executive Vice President, comments: "Marketing's a critical part of any company's strategy. You can have the best product/service/solution (whatever!) available to buy, but if no one knows about it you're out of luck. We've seen a major increase with people finding us through inbound, and we're capitalizing on our current momentum by growing our team and capabilities. Nashville is a hotbed of talent and we knew we'd find the right person here. We're stoked to have Tessa on board to push us even further!"

