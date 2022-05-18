Kimberly Vaughn Named Amerisure's Vice President of Claims Experience & Customer Analytics

Amerisure is pleased to announce the promotion of Kimberly Vaughn to the role of vice president, claims experience & customer analytics.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce the promotion of Kimberly Vaughn to the role of vice president, claims experience & customer analytics. In this position, Vaughn will hold responsibility for developing a roadmap for the claims customer experience, and will serve as a resource, at the national level, to all claims, risk management and field marketing & underwriting staff in supporting the claims service needs of Amerisure's agency customers and policyholders.

Vaughn's most recent role as assistant vice president of claims experience & customer analytics oversaw the successful launch of Amerisure's claims experience & customer analytics organization (CXO) in 2021.

"The positive impact of the new claims experience team, as well as the depth and breadth of Kimberly's responsibilities, has exceeded expectations," said Becky Kenyon, Amerisure's vice president of field claims. "I am confident her strong leadership skills, customer service acumen and passion for strategic growth will help Amerisure continue on its trajectory of success in providing superior service."

Vaughn joined Amerisure in 2013 as a Workers' Compensation (WC) corporate consultant after practicing law in Illinois, first as a member of the plaintiffs' bar and then as a defense attorney. She became assistant vice president of Workers' Compensation, leading the WC technical claims team and initiatives to improve claim handling processes while also providing technical oversight on complex claims. Vaughn then served as the claims field assistant vice president of Amerisure's North Region before the creation of the CXO.

Vaughn received her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from Michigan State University and is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Michigan. She has been admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois, the Northern District of Indiana and the Supreme Court of the United States.

She earned the Certified Litigation Management Professional (CLMP) designation in 2015, the Advanced Claims Professional (ACP) designation in 2020, and the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation in 2021. She is active with the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM), previously serving as dean and faculty member for the CLM Claims College School of Workers' Compensation.

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation.

