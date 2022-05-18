Abraham Verghese MD, Noted Stanford Physician and Recipient of the National Humanities Medal at the White House from former President Obama, Appointed to the Board of Directors of Athos Therapeutics

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a late-stage preclinical biotech company using artificial intelligence to develop small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer, announced today that Abraham Verghese, MD, MACP has been named to the Company's Board of Directors.
"I am honored to join the Athos Board of Directors," said Dr. Verghese. "The company's unique, objective and personalized approach to drug development is very exciting and has the potential to transform the lives of patients with various autoimmune diseases and cancer."
"Dr. Verghese is a leading figure in medicine with a background in infectious disease and inflammation, and we are extremely pleased to have him on our Board of Directors," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD MBA, President & CEO.
"Dr. Verghese is a highly distinguished physician, humanist, administrator, and adviser. We look forward to having his insights and expertise guide our scientific and drug developments objectives," said Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman & CMO.
About Dr. Abraham Verghese:
Abraham Verghese MD is the Linda R. Meier and Joan F. Lane Provostial Professor, and Vice Chair of the Department of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. His training is in infectious diseases and pulmonary medicine. At Stanford, in addition to seeing inpatients and teaching medical students, he runs PRESENCE, a multidisciplinary project that studies the human experience of patients, physicians and caregivers. He is also a writer; his last book, Cutting for Stone, was an international bestseller. His work has appeared in the New Yorker, Granta, the New York Times and elsewhere. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine and to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is a recipient of the National Humanities Medal at the White House from former President Obama.
About Athos:
The Mission of Athos Therapeutics is to develop first-in-class medications that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Athos is a late-stage preclinical biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer using artificial intelligence-generated innovative chemistry and computational platforms. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. ATH-63, the Company's lead drug compound, is moving into a Phase Ia human clinical trial in 2022. The Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.
Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/
SOURCE Athos Therapeutics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
