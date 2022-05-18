Volvo Group Partners with Plug and Play To Further Expand Presence in Silicon Valley

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play announced today that it has entered into a partnership with the Volvo Group, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of transport and infrastructure solutions, including trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, and financing and services. The Volvo Group is the first transportation OEM to officially have joined Plug and Play's Supply Chain program and will work one-on-one with select startups throughout the year. The Volvo Group has had an office in Silicon Valley for three years, but this partnership will further enhance its focus on startup partnerships and investment globally.

"We are excited to strengthen our startup corporation with our partnership with Plug and Play. Our collaboration will enable us to further accelerate our transformation towards services, creating shared value through partnerships together with the innovation ecosystem actors," says Åsa Mohalland, Senior Vice President and Head of Volvo Group Connected Solutions, the global organization that leads the development of Volvo Group connected services and solutions.

Plug and Play Supply Chain launched its Silicon Valley location in 2017 and has grown to over 40 partners from around the world. While Plug and Play has more than 20 verticals, this vertical is focused on today's supply chains becoming circular and how the paradigm shift, which is intrinsically linked to sustainability, is reshaping the industry as we know it. In this new landscape, innovation needs to tackle each and every step of the process. From raw materials to manufacturing, distribution, recycling, and more.

The Volvo Group will use Plug and Play's proven platform to further identify what is next on the horizon for supply chain and logistics and use those technologies for sustainable growth. Throughout this partnership, Volvo will focus on looking for startups creating solutions for logistic services, electromobility services, and shared mobility.

"I'm very proud to have the Volvo Group officially on board as a corporate partner in our program as they are one of the largest trucking manufacturers in the world. They were a missing piece to work alongside our partners and help us select industry-leading startups that will shape the future of the Supply Chain and Logistics industry," said Mike Zayonc, Founding Partner of Plug and Play Supply Chain.

The Volvo Group understands that partnership is the new leadership, and this collaboration with Plug and Play will help them identify new ideas in the supply chain and logistics space. For startups interested in working directly with Volvo Group, please apply today: www.pnptc.com/join

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs approximately 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, the Volvo Group's global net sales amounted to about $43 billion USD. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

