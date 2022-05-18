Seabreeze Management Company Acquires CT Prop Management

Seabreeze continues to expand its presence in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

ALISO VIEJO and SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced the acquisition of CT Prop Management, a full-service property management firm based in Simi Valley, CA. Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze, will assume the role of CEO at CT Prop Management. This move is part of a strategic ownership transition between Seabreeze and Carol Tolchin, CT Prop's owner and CEO, before the acquisition. CT Prop will operate under the Seabreeze umbrella but will remain independent in name.

This acquisition comes on the heels of Seabreeze's 35th anniversary and is part of the company's strategic growth plan to invest in existing area operations. This plan seeks to expand Seabreeze's presence by infusing resources into robust firms that share Seabreeze's culture and objectives.

"CT Prop Management is the best of the best in the Simi Valley area," said Henry. "Carol has truly built an incredible business, and we are so proud to add the CT Prop organization to the Seabreeze team. Their dedication to service, their clients, and the industry makes the company a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties."

"I started CT Prop over 17 years ago to elevate the property management experience," said Carol Tolchin. "In Seabreeze, I've found the perfect partner to expand our mission. This strategic alliance will enable CT Prop and our team to have access to the right resources to deliver on our brand promise."

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 100,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered a personalized, service-driven client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 35 years. With offices throughout California and Nevada, Seabreeze's mission is to be a trusted, knowledgeable advisor and collaborative partner to enable communities of all types to thrive. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Twitter @Seabreezemgmt.

About CT Prop Management

CT Prop Management, LLC, founded in 2005, provides a full line of property management services, whether planned unit developments or condominiums, including evaluation, renovation, and day-to-day operations. CT Prop develops custom plans to meet community objectives and offers a fully integrated approach from start to finish. CT Prop Management, LLC is Southern California's one-stop shop for property management services. For more information visit http://www.ctpropmgmt.com.

