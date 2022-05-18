Global Cashless Society Markets Report 2022: Micropayment Platforms to Minimize the Dependency on Cash for Small Transactions

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cashless Society Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers a comprehensive analysis of how digital payment solutions are likely to outweigh the traditional cash-based system in the post-pandemic era.
The study's narrative is built around the key user segments of a cashless society, the critical success factors for transitioning to a digitalized economy, various industries' strategic investments in the integration of touch-free payment solutions, and the pivotal disruptive technologies in a cashless society.
A cashless society or ecosystem can be defined as one where traditional paper or metal-based currencies are overpowered by digital or virtual payment solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our day-to-day lives as well as businesses, societies, and the overall global economy. To reverse the apprehensions instilled in people's minds with regard to hygiene and safety and return to pre-pandemic stability, enterprises have realized the urgent need to move to digitalized payment modes.
While multiple digital payment platforms are available, cash continues to be the preferred mode of payment even in developed economies such as the United States and a major part of the United Kingdom. However, the pandemic has disrupted this trend, and digital payment platforms have gained momentum (even local businesses and retail stores are embracing this format).
This pandemic-induced change is tangible and is felt across all market segments; it has also triggered a paradigm shift in end-consumer perception. Traditional brick-and-mortar store operators are gradually moving to omnichannel modes of operation, eCommerce businesses are offering deferred payment options to their consumers, and private financial institutions are incorporating advanced technologies to attract customers to digital payment solutions.
The incorporation of advanced technologies such as NFCs, biometrics, blockchain, and AR/VR by all the major financial corporations in the digital payments space indicates end-consumers' growing affinity for the cashless business ecosystem. While almost 50% of global transactions in 2030 will be done through eWallets, the global share of cash-based transactions will fall below 10%. The exponential growth of the eCommerce segment will act as a major trigger for this transition.
In addition, an economy driven by digitalized infrastructure allows government administrators to create a formalized and transparent ecosystem in terms of the flow of the economy (both domestically and internationally). A digital economy helps administrators trace the source of funds and eliminate financing for anti-national and antisocial activities.
The study also provides a subjective overview of regional performance with regard to the move to the cashless economy; it also examines some of the major challenges that underdeveloped economies are facing (especially in Africa).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- Our Mega Trend Universe - A Cashless Society
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Strategic Context
- Cashless Society - The Pretext
- Evolution of Cashless Services
- Cashless Society - User Segmentation
- Key Characteristics of a Cashless Society
- Principles Driving a Digitalized Economic Infrastructure
- Key Strategic Directives for Transitioning to a Cashless Society
- Success Factors Critical to a Cashless Society
- Key Trend Opportunity Levers
- Perceived Challenges in the Move to a Cashless Society
- Digital Payments Will Witness A Surge in Use - Key Indicators
- Trend Opportunity - Attractiveness Analysis
4. The Future of the Cashless Society - A Regional Perspective
- A Cashless Society - Regional Indicators
- How Major Countries are Gradually Becoming Cashless
- Challenges in Embracing Digital Payments - A Country Perspective
5. The Future of a Cashless Society - A Technology Perspective
- Disruptive Technologies Shaping a Cashless Society
- Biometrics
- NFC
- Voice Technology
- AR/VR
- Blockchain
6. Future of a Cashless Society - An Industry Perspective
- Digital Payment Trends in Key Industries
- Retail - Enhancing the Cashless Shopping Experience
- Hospitality - Highly Dependent on the Digital Ecosystem
- Automotive - The Emerging Phenomena
- Fintech - A Strategic Enabler of a Cashless Society
7. Trend Impact Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index
- Innovation Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- BEETS Implications
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Micropayment Platforms to Minimize the Dependency on Cash for Small Transactions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Significant Investments for the Continued Growth of Blockchain
- Growth Opportunity 3 - MPoS Devices To Help SMBs Transition to a Cashless Business Ecosystem
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion - The Way Forward
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz5rua
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.