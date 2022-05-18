Globant Launches Smart Payments Studio to Help Companies Create Simpler, Faster and More Secure Solutions

New Studio Encompasses practices like Digital Commerce, Alternative Payments, Rewards & Loyalty and Analytics to Support Clients' Transformations
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant GLOB, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today launched its Smart Payments Studio, which provides strategic business and technical consultancy to help organizations analyze and develop payments solutions. By leveraging Metaverse, Blockchain, and Gamification technologies, among others, this Studio aims to deliver experiences that are seamless, personalized, and engaging.
"Today's consumers have more payment options than ever before. This trend represents a great opportunity for the reinvention of businesses, bringing technologies such as NFTs, crypto and Blockchain to the table," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Leveraging our vast experience in payments and across industries, the Smart Payments Studio will focus on creating revolutionary, personalized experiences backed by data and AI."
The new Studio offers four unique but interrelated practices:
- Payments for Digital Commerce: Applies human-centered design methodologies to drive behavioral insights and achieve business goals
- Alternative Payments: Analyzes, advises, and co-creates the best scalable solutions according to organizations' needs
- Rewards & Loyalty: Open design that supports both individual and co-branded campaigns with clients and their partner ecosystems
- Payments & Card Analytics: Designs analytics solutions that can deliver powerful insights across the value chain of digital payments to enhance customer experience, create new products, increase revenue and reduce risk
"Payments impact all industries and our new Smart Payments Studio will help revamp solutions, drive scalable adaptability, deliver frictionless experiences, and ultimately foster trust, convenience, speed and security," said Shantala Sadananda, Managing Director of Financial Services at Globant. "Globant is skilled in bringing payment domain expertise down to the keyboard and the Smart Payments Studio team is made up of key talent who are ready to revive industry-wide innovation, transformation, and reinvention."
Smart Payments joins the Reinvention Studios portfolio, which is focused on transforming specific industries, including Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Bluecap Future Finance, Travel & Hospitality, Airlines, and EdTech Studios.
To learn more about the Smart Payments Studio, click here.
About Globant
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.
- We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
- We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
Contact: pr@globant.com
Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.
For more information, visit www.globant.com.
SOURCE Globant
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.