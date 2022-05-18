Humanitas Secures Seed Funding - Furthers Mission to Counteract Increasingly Biased and Inaccurate Algorithms

Data infrastructure startup unlocks frontline socioeconomic data, training the internet to be more inclusive.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanitas Technologies, the impact data infrastructure startup that is building a universal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) API or "Grammarly for DEI", officially announces they've secured $1.5M in seed funding. Strategic investors include Francoise Brougher, Jeff Walker, Mark Tercek, and founders and executives from FiscalNote, Mammoth Biosciences, Cymantix, Google AI, Expedia, Meta, and more.
The funds will enable Humanitas to expand engineering capacities to continue building upon its mission of counteracting an increasingly sexist and racist internet.
"By unlocking frontline socioeconomic data, we've created a mutually beneficial tool that's accelerating nonprofits' digital transformation while providing developer-friendly integrations for companies to tap into this unique and previously unavailable view of society. People of color will make up a majority of the American working class by 2032. Algorithms powering enterprises today are not designed to account for this seismic demographic shift," said Phil Chow, CEO and co-founder of Humanitas.
Data aggregated and de-identified by Humanitas enables companies to utilize nuanced insight gathered from millions of public and partnered nonprofit sources via an API layer. With marketing use cases being the first implementations of these APIs, companies adopting Humanitas to implement into numerous marketing efforts will have more inclusive algorithms at their disposal, which will lead to better user engagement while reducing demographic bias.
"Current enterprise algorithms lack a quantifiable and personalized DEI perspective that end-users expect," said Aravindh Ravisankar, CTO and co-founder of Humanitas. "Building a sustainable data pipeline from frontline organizations is the first step towards bringing a ground-truth perspective to these algorithms."
"The big picture is that Humanitas is building the data infrastructure to mainstream stakeholder capitalism," said Jeff Walker, Chairman of New Profit. "I believe Humanitas' unique approach will be the quantum leap to embed DEI directly into the core products and services across companies of all sizes."
"We are committed to an operating model that can build a robust, scalable, and sustainable business that's net-positive for everyone," Chow added.
For more information, please visit www.humanitas.ai.
About Humanitas
Humanitas Technologies is on a mission to counteract an increasingly racist and sexist internet. The company is building the "Grammarly for DEI" offering API-layer solutions for enterprises to become more inclusive across their end-consumer touchpoints. Humanitas was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Phil Chow and Ara Ravisankar and is backed by founders and executives from FiscalNote, Google, Expedia, and more. The company is based in Palo Alto.
SOURCE Humanitas Technologies Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.